ALK – Financial Calendar For The 2025 Financial Year

22 January 2025: Silent period

19 February 2025: Annual report 2024 13 March 2025 at 4.00 p.m.: Annual General Meeting

to be held at ALK

Bøge Allé 1

2970 Hørsholm, Denmark

Written requests to have specific business

transacted at the AGM will be included in the

agenda if received by the company on

29 January 2025 at the latest

(may be emailed to ...)





8 April 2025: Silent period

6 May 2025: Three-month interim report (Q1) 2025

24 July 2025: Silent period

21 August 2025: Six-month interim report (Q2) 2025

16 October 2025: Silent period 13 November 2025: Nine-month interim report (Q3) 2025

ALK-Abelló A/S

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525

Media: Maiken Riise Andersen, tel. +45 5054 1434

About ALK

ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy and allergic asthma. It markets allergy immunotherapy treatments and other products and services for people with allergy and allergy doctors. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,900 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at

