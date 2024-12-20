USD 14.5 Billion Airborne Sensors Market Value Cross By 2030 Top Players- Honeywell International And Teledyne

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Airborne Sensors research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Airborne Sensors Market by Type (Non-Scanning, Scanning), by Application (Defence Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030." According to the report, the global airborne sensors industry generated $9.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $14.5 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2030.Drivers and OpportunitiesIncrease in international terrorism threats and surge in defense & military budgets to strengthen national security in developing and developed countries drive the growth of the global airborne sensors market. In addition, product development & innovations, technological advancements, and rise in R&D investments present new opportunities in the coming years.Download Report (228 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) atThe non-scanning segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast periodBased on type, the non-scanning segment contributed the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global airborne sensors market, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is due to technological advancements and the availability of different classes of airborne sensors such as gliders, seaplanes, and kites. However, the scanning segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2030. This is due to benefits such as high resolution imagery, its suitability in rescue operations, and the need of small area for operation.Request for Customization atThe defence aircraft segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast periodBased on application, the defence aircraft segment contributed the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global airborne sensors market, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2030. This is due to increase in R&D activities and rise in budgets by defense and military organizations. The report also analyzes the segments including commercial aircraft and others.Key Benefits For StakeholdersThis report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the airborne sensors market analysis from 2021 to 2030 to identify the prevailing airborne sensors market opportunities.The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.In-depth analysis of the airborne sensors market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global airborne sensors market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here atNorth America to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030Based on region, North America accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, holding more than one-fourth of the global airborne sensors market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. This is due to rise in public spending on imaging software and integration of smart sensing technologies by leading tech companies such as Uber and Tesla for development of self-driving cars. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, owing to surge in demand for improved technologies in radars, electro-optics/infrared (EO/IR) sensors, and others. In addition, the development of next-generation aircrafts and increase in defense contracts supplement the market growth.Leading Market PlayersHexagonThales GroupRaytheon TechnologiesLockheed Martin Corporationinformation systems laboratoriesteledyne optechGeneral Dynamics CorporationHoneywell International Inc.ITT Inc.AVT Airborne Sensing GmbHSimilar Reports We Have on Aerospace and Defense Industry:Aircraft Lighting MarketZero-Emission Aircraft MarketAircraft Sensors Market

