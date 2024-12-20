Impossible Creative Unveils Cutting-Edge Immersive Experience At COP16

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

RIYADH, Saudia Arabia, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Impossible Creative debuted innovative immersive storytelling at COP16, hosted by Saudi Arabia under the UN to Combat Desertification, in collaboration with production partner TruXperience.

"Our Land, Our Future"

The WonderRoom Experience – combining world-class 360° animation, advanced engineering, and custom LED architecture – delighted COP16 delegates who were convening in Riyadh to explore new technologies and strengthen commitments to restoring degraded lands.

Putting Story At The Center of Immersive

"Our Land, Our Future" tells the story of a farming family facing the devastating effects of land degradation. Years of unsustainable practices and a catastrophic sandstorm leave their future uncertain. Thanks to the ingenuity of two children who nurture a seedling, the family adopts sustainable farming methods showing us how to live in harmony with the land. With every seed we plant, we grow the future.

"Stories vividly experienced together and in-person have a way of deeply impacting us. This is the great promise of Immersive," said Matt Kassirer, Creative Director at Impossible Creative. "For COP16, we wanted to humanize the dangers of inaction and inspire action."

Link to Video - WonderRoomExperienceCOP16

WonderRoom Technology

Powered by Impossible's WonderRoom platform, "Our Land, Our Future" takes place in a custom-built LED room with four seamless LED walls and LED ceiling, enveloping viewers with vivid depictions of oasis, desert, and family life. Inside, a custom bridge with a concealed speaker system delivers a spatial audio experience and an original score recorded by 20 live musicians.

Christopher Kirwan, Visiting Professor at Prince Sultan University Riyadh, remarked, "The WonderRoom's integration of spatial, sensory, and narrative elements highlights both causes and solutions to environmental challenges, engaging audiences on a visceral level."

International Creative Team

"Our Land, Our Future" brought together storytellers, animators, and musicians from Canada, Egypt, Poland, South Africa, and USA. Additionally, partners Shaikh-tech (hardware installation and integration), Edge Visual (animation), and TrendVFX (360° video rendering) were instrumental in this successful production.

Impossible Creative is an immersive solutions company transforming how artists, educators and brands bring their visions to life. Impossible has pioneered the WonderRoom platform, giving creators and exhibitors a powerful shared toolkit for designing, filming and mastering 360° experiences.

"We at Impossible are obsessed with how tech can push the art of storytelling and drive big conversations. Immersive is ready to become the cinematic medium we all envision" said Kassirer.

