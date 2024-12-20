(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHONGQING, CHINA, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A new publication from Genes & Diseases; DOI 1016/j.2024.101441, discusses how Ce6-GFFY is a novel photosensitizer for colorectal cancer therapy.

Photodynamic therapy is an“old” strategy for cancer therapy featuring clinical safety and rapid working, but suitable photosensitizers for colorectal cancer therapy remain lacking.

This study synthesized a novel photosensitizer termed Ce6-GFFY based on a self-assembling peptide GFFY and a photo-responsive molecule chlorin e6 (Ce6). Ce6-GFFY forms macroparticles with a diameter of ∼160 nm and possesses a half-life of 10 h, as well as an ideal tumor-targeting ability in mouse models. Ce6-GFFY effectively penetrates cells and generates numerous reactive oxygen species upon 660 nm laser irradiation. The reactive oxygen species promotes the accumulation of cytotoxic T cells and decrease of myeloid-derived suppressor cells in the tumor microenvironment through immunogenic cell death, thus prohibiting the growth of both primary and metastatic tumors after once treatment.

This research not only provides a strategy for photosensitizer development but also confirms a promising application of Ce6-GFFY for colorectal cancer therapy.

Keywords: Anti-tumor immunity, Ce6-GFFY, Colorectal cancer, Novel photosensitizer, Photodynamic therapy

Genes & Diseases publishes rigorously peer-reviewed and high quality original articles and authoritative reviews that focus on the molecular bases of human diseases. Emphasis is placed on hypothesis-driven, mechanistic studies relevant to pathogenesis and/or experimental therapeutics of human diseases. The journal has worldwide authorship, and a broad scope in basic and translational biomedical research of molecular biology, molecular genetics, and cell biology, including but not limited to cell proliferation and apoptosis, signal transduction, stem cell biology, developmental biology, gene regulation and epigenetics, cancer biology, immunity and infection, neuroscience, disease-specific animal models, gene and cell-based therapies, and regenerative medicine.

Wei Qiao, Shuxin Li, Linna Luo, Meiling Chen, Xiaobin Zheng, Jiacong Ye, Zhaohui Liang, Qiaoli Wang, Ting Hu, Ling Zhou, Jing Wang, Xiaosong Ge, Guokai Feng, Fang Hu, Rongbin Liu, Jianjun Li, Jie Yang, Ce6-GFFY is a novel photosensitizer for colorectal cancer therapy, Genes & Diseases, Volume 12, Issue 2, 2025, 101441, ISSN 2352-3042,



