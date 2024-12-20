Injectable Drug Delivery Pipeline Report 2024 Featuring Over 200 Companies - Stages Of Development, Segments, Region And Countries, Regulatory Path

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Injectable Drug Delivery Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides comprehensive information about the Injectable Drug Delivery pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.

The report provides an extensive overview of injectable drug delivery systems currently under development. It details major pipeline products, including product descriptions, licensing, collaborations, and other developmental activities. The review includes major players in the injectable drug delivery market, listing all their ongoing pipeline projects.

The coverage spans across all stages of product development, from early development to those that have reached approved or issued stages. Additionally, the report furnishes key clinical trial data pertinent to ongoing trials related to these pipeline products, offering a deep dive into the current research and development landscape.

Furthermore, the report encapsulates recent developments in the injectable drug delivery segment, highlighting advancements, regulatory milestones, and industry trends that shape the future of drug delivery systems. This comprehensive analysis is designed to inform stakeholders of the dynamic changes and opportunities within the industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 Injectable Drug Delivery Overview

3 Products under Development

3.1 Injectable Drug Delivery - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

3.2 Injectable Drug Delivery - Pipeline Products by Segment

3.3 Injectable Drug Delivery - Pipeline Products by Territory

3.4 Injectable Drug Delivery - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path

3.5 Injectable Drug Delivery - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date

3.6 Injectable Drug Delivery - Ongoing Clinical Trials

4 Injectable Drug Delivery - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies

4.1 Injectable Drug Delivery Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

4.2 Injectable Drug Delivery - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

5 Injectable Drug Delivery Companies and Product Overview



AbbVie Inc

Activoris Medizintechnik GmbH

Actuated Medical Inc

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc

Adalvo Ltd

AdrenaCard, Inc.

AktiVax Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc

Alsensa ApS

AltruMed LLC

Alvotech Swiss AG

AmacaThera Inc

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc

Andone Pharmaceuticals Inc

Antares Pharma Inc

ApiJect Systems Corp

Aptissen SA

Aquavit Pharmaceuticals Inc

Artemes Technologies, Inc.

Ascendis Pharma AS

ASCIL Biopharm

Ash Access Technology Inc

ASIS Corp

Auckland Bioengineering Institute

AzureBio SL

Becton Dickinson and Co

Bespak Ltd

Biocorp Production SA

BioCorRx Inc

BioMark Diagnostics Inc

Biorchestra Co Ltd

BioRestorative Therapies Inc

Bioxis Pharmaceuticals

BoneSupport AB

Boston Children's Hospital

Brigham and Women's Hospital

Brixton Biosciences Inc

Burke Pharmaceuticals LLC

Calla Health Foundation

Cambridge Consultants Ltd

Camurus AB

Carmot Therapeutics Inc

Case Western Reserve University

Cathiva LLC

China Medical System Holdings Ltd

Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

Clearside BioMedical Inc

Corium LLC

Cosette Pharmaceuticals Inc

CrossCoat Medical LLC

Crossject SA

Curer Inc

DALI Medical Devices Ltd.

DelSite, Inc. (Inactive)

DelSiTech Ltd

Department of Biomedical Engineering Columbia University

Diamyd Medical AB

Difinity Solutions

Drexel University

Duke University

Duoject Medical Systems Inc

E3D Elcam Drug Delivery Devices

Ebenroth BV

Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne

EmboMedics Inc

Embryyo Technologies Pvt Ltd

Emergent BioSolutions Inc

EmulTech BV

EP Global Communications Inc (Inactive)

EpicentRx Inc

Eveon SAS

EyeCool Therapeutics Inc

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

FHC Inc

FluGen Inc

Fresenius Kabi AG

GeneSYS-ID Inc

Georgia Institute of Technology

Ghent University

Globe Medical Tech Inc (Inactive)

Gynion LLC

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc

Heron Therapeutics Inc

Hillmed Inc

Ichor Medical Systems Inc

Immunovant Inc

Impulse Biomedical

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc

IntraGel Therapeutics Ltd

InVivo Therapeutics Corp

iScience Interventional Inc

Johns Hopkins University

LG Chem Ltd

Liposphere Ltd

Love Lifesciences LLC

Luna Labs USA LLC

LyoGo

Mach32 Inc

Mallinckrodt Plc

Medovate Ltd

Mercator MedSystems Inc

Milestone Scientific Inc

Mingche Biotechnology (Suzhou) Co Ltd

Moderna Inc

Monash University

Morimoto Pharma Co Ltd

NanoSyrinx Ltd

Nemera La Verpilliere

Nemera Szczecin Sp. z.o.o.

Nipro Corp

Nordic Group BV

Northwestern University

Nota Laboratories Inc

Novosanis NV

NuvOx Pharma LLC

Ocular Therapeutix Inc

Ohio State University

Old Dominion University

Origin Endoscopy Inc

Osteo Pharma BV

Oval Medical Technologies Ltd

Owen Mumford Ltd

Palette Life Sciences AB

Pennsylvania State University

Pfizer Inc

Pharmosa Biopharm Inc

Pirouette Medical LLC

Prohibix LLC

ProstaLund AB

Purdue Pharma LP

Purdue University

Pykus Therapeutics Inc

QuiO Technologies LLC

Rafa Laboratories Co Ltd

Rebel Medicine Inc

Recon Therapeutics, LLC

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

Release Therapeutics

Renovos Biologics Ltd

RepliCel Life Sciences Inc

Rescitech Vision Pvt Ltd

RetinaPharma Technologies Inc

Re-Vana Therapeutics Ltd

Roche Pharma AG

Rutgers The State University of New Jersey

SafePush LLC

Sapporo Medical University School of Medicine

Schott AG

scPharmaceuticals Inc

SHL Medical LLC

Singapore Eye Research Institute

Societe Industrielle De Sonceboz SA

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (Inactive)

Southern Medical University

Southwest Research Institute

Spinal Restoration Inc (Inactive)

Stevanato Group SpA

Subcuject ApS

Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical Shanghai Co Ltd

SURGE Therapeutics Inc

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Talphera Inc

TCB medical devices

Tempest Therapeutics Inc

Terumo Corp

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc

The University of Texas at Austin Division of Housing and Food Service

TheraKine Inc (Inactive)

Tionlab Therapeutics

Twin Star Medical Inc

Unilife Corporation

University College London

University of Calgary

University of California San Diego

University of California San Francisco

University of Connecticut Health Center

University of Delaware

University of Dundee

University of Florida

University of Galway

University of Kentucky

University of Liverpool Cancer Research Centre

University of Michigan

University of New Mexico

University of Pittsburgh

University of Saskatchewan

University of South Carolina

University of South Florida

University of Texas at San Antonio

University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston

University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

University of Utah

University of Washington

Vanderbilt University

Vaxxas Pty Ltd

Vera Therapeutics Inc

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc

Windgap Medical Inc

Wuhan Tianshiwei Holdings Co Ltd

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc

Ypsomed Holding AG

Zealand Pharma AS

ZebraSci Inc Zosano Pharma Corp

