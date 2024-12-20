Moutai Continues The Legend Of Chinese Liquor In The European Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moutai has made remarkable achievements in the European over the past few years. It has become the representative of high-end Chinese Baijiu as well as the disseminator of Chinese liquor culture. With a series of market investigation and brand events launched in Germany, Spain, and France from November 21st to 29th 2024, Moutai is actively integrating into the diverse pattern of the European alcoholic beverage market while initiating a new chapter of transregional and transcultural exchanges.

Quality first, Eastern liquor-making techniques recognized in Europe

As brilliant stars in the European alcohol industry, Germany, Spain, and France enjoy a mature alcohol consumption environment. European consumers' unique taste in alcohol and growing demands for high-quality Baijiu have provided Moutai with many opportunities for development.







Kweichow Moutai brand culture exhibition in Paris, France, 2024

Moutai's distinctive taste comes from the sorghum of superior quality, the unique water of the Chishui River, as well as the millenary production techniques. The uniquely charming“Eastern flavor tasting experience” fascinates European consumers who pursue high-quality lives. With its strict quality control mechanism, Moutai ensures that every product entering Europe meets the standards, laying a solid foundation for future development. Moutai's journey in Europe is not only a wonderful appearance of the brand, but also a display of the high-quality lifestyle advocated by Moutai.

Culture as the medium,“Moutai Night” tasting event promotes Chinese-European cultural integration

The European market's increasing recognition of Moutai is reflected in the acknowledgement of the brand and cultural resonance. From Wiesbaden, Hamburg, and Berlin in Germany, Madrid in Spain, to Paris in France,“Moutai Night” tasting events and cultural activities in various forms, where Moutai's full-bodied, lingering taste and local dietary culture were perfectly combined, served as a window through which European people get to know Chinese culture.







“Moutai Night” tasting event, Germany

Market cultivation, Moutai's precise layout and diversified expansion

Moutai's success in Europe is inseparable from its precise strategic market layout. Apart from establishing long-term partnerships with local distributors, Moutai has also carried out a series of customized marketing activities based on the characteristics of the European market and consumers' demands. For instance, Moutai and high-end restaurants jointly launched the“Moutai + French cuisine” package in France and participated in drinks fairs and cultural festivals in Germany to increase its brand popularity. What's more, Moutai actively conducted online marketing activities on social media platforms, attracting a lot of attention from young customers.







Moutai's innovative dish presented at the opening ceremony of the Festival Gastronomique Franco-Chinois parrainé par la Ville de Moutai

In Europe, Moutai has successfully tapped into the consumers' potential demands and improved their quality of life. Moutai, for its unique taste and cultural value, is developing into a choice of quality and cultural bridge for European consumers in multiple scenarios such as business banquets, cultural festivals, and high-end gifting as well as a special symbol through which people convey feelings and tastes during social interaction.







Festival Gastronomique Franco-Chinois parrainé par la Ville de Moutai in Paris, France

Moutai has great potential in the European market. As Chinese-European cultural exchanges go deeper, European consumers' demands for high-quality products with cultural connotations are growing. Moutai, with its extraordinary quality and profound cultural accumulation, will better integrate into the daily lives of European consumers with its Eastern charm. In the future, Moutai will continue contributing Chinese wisdom and strength to the development of the world's alcohol culture and start a new chapter of economic and trade cooperation as well as cultural communication between China and Europe.



CONTACT: Winnie Hu moutaiglobal(at)moutaichina.com