NHS Event Registration Now Open: The Show That Unites The Home Improvement Industry On March 18-20, 2025 In Las Vegas

NHS will be Cooking with Excitement Including Star Studded Events, New Partners, Sessions with Leaders and as always, Many Opportunities to Connect with New and Old Industry Friends



LAS VEGAS, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is now open for THE networking event of the year, an event that truly unites the home improvement industry, the National Hardware Show (NHS) . Springing into action March 18-20, 2025 in the Las Vegas Center West Hall, the premier event for hardware, home improvement, outdoor living and much more is excited to host a star-studded lineup of industry-leading events complete with new, engaging programming, respected awards, live storytelling by top influencers directly from the show floor, and tailored programs for every sector, including a new program honoring women who have made an impact in the industry, and an influencer summit to empower storytellers.

Attendees can look forward to a vibrant mix of top brands, new inventions, immersive experiences, engaging insights, industry awards, and valuable networking opportunities. Register HERE .

View the 2025 Events Schedule here .

Key programming for NHS 2025 includes:



NHS Category Focuses: Discover the latest and leading products in the industry including BBQ & Grill, Outdoor & Garden, Hardware & Tools, Building, Lighting & Electric,

Homewares, Paint, Plumbing & HVAC, Gift, Hobby & Craft, Sporting Goods, Holiday along with Services & Solutions, Global Sourcing, New Technologies and more.

Exhibitor list

here.



NEW – Weber Immersive Grilling Classes:

Brought to you by NHS and Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS), this hands-on grilling experience is led by Weber Pitmasters, showcasing new techniques and secret tips on elevating the grilling experience for both beginner and advanced grill enthusiasts, complete with indulging in the elevated grilled dishes you create. KCBS is the largest competitive barbecue organization in the world, so it is only natural to bring this expertise to the NHS Backyard Experience! Learn More here .

NEW –

NHS Influencer Summit: This is a special summit filled with learning, and connections where new influencers can bloom, existing influencers can blossom, and brands will be connected for real time business partnerships at the show. This is THE event for content creators. All of these content creators will then be let loose on the NHS show floor to discover and showcase products in action live, so be sure to stay dialed into NHS social media in March with hashtag #NHS2025.

NEW – How Women Rise in Hardware Event:

NHS, in partnership with Build Women, introduces an inspiring event dedicated to empowering and celebrating women leaders in the hardware industry. Keynote led by industry trailblazers Stefanie Couch and Gina Schaefer, followed by a dynamic panel discussion where esteemed women leaders will share insights on breaking barriers and thriving in a traditionally male-led field. This event will also honor women in retail, manufacturing, marketing and more who have made exceptional achievements through an awards program including Innovator of the Year, Leadership Excellence Award, and more. Don't miss this inspiring celebration of women shaping the future of hardware! Learn More here .

NHS Backyard, NHS Cook Off & Happy Hour Nightly: Step into the heart of outdoor innovation at NHS Backyard! As the go-to destination for everything lawn, garden, outdoor living, grilling, and more, NHS Backyard has it all. Enjoy exploring new outdoor innovations as grilling masters serve up mouth-watering samples all day. Don't miss the excitement of the annual NHS Cook-off between top grilling brands and their expert chefs hosted by Food Network Star and Social Media Guru Chuck Matteo of Chuck's Flavor Train! Wind down Day 1 at the Welcome Reception in the Backyard Beer Garden with live music and refreshing brews-making NHS Backyard the ultimate spot to relax, connect, and get inspired.



VIP Party at Allegiant Stadium:

To kick off the show in style with an unforgettable experience, a VIP reception will be hosted at

Allegiant Stadium

on May 18 , offering an exclusive networking opportunity for industry leaders, influencers, , and VIP attendees. Sponsorship opportunities are available for this event. Send an email to [email protected] if you're interested.



NEW –

NHPA Veterans Program: The North American Hardware and Paint Association (NHPA) is excited to announce this inspiring new program-Helmets to Home Improvement -designed to honor the sacrifices Veterans have made with their service, as well as their contributions to our industry. NHPA will host a reception on-site at NHS where they will honor the Helmet to Home Improvement award winners and celebrate their achievements alongside industry peers.

NHPA Education & Awards:

NHS is proud to host NHPA bringing together key players from the hardware retail industry. NHPA will host the

Foundations of Merchandising Management Live!

Series for Independent Retailers, designed to train team members in advanced product sourcing, merchandising and acquisition strategies.

NHPA will also boast its Retailers' Choice Awards on Day 2, celebrating top manufacturers for their innovative solutions while giving retailers essential insights on products designed to captivate customers.

NEXT: New Inventors Area:

A curated area specifically for inventors, it's the place to see and be seen for innovative inventions for the industry, a retailer's paradise for discovering the NEXT big thing. NHS Prestigious Awards Ceremony: Innovation takes center stage as thousands of products compete for recognition in one of the industry's most celebrated award ceremonies. Honoring standout brands and products that prioritize consumer needs and revolutionary developments, the NHS Awards on Day 2 will spotlight the year's most-loved innovations that are reshaping the future of hardware.

View a recap of 2024 here .

"Celebrating

79 years of connecting and inspiring the hardware and home improvement industries, we're thrilled to bring the National Hardware Show back to Las Vegas with an unforgettable lineup of new events, programs, and experiences," said Hector Morfin, Event Leader for National Hardware Show. "This year, we've raised the bar by expanding our hands-on sessions, live storytelling, and programming that honors the outstanding contributions of professionals in our industry. We invite everyone-professionals, innovators, and enthusiasts alike-to join us in March for a truly immersive experience that spotlights the latest products, fosters valuable connections, and showcases the future of hardware, home improvement, outdoor, and more."

For more information about the National Hardware Show held in Las Vegas from March 18-20, 2025, visit and follow along at @nationalhardwareshow .

