Global Cloud Kitchen Market Set For 11.2% Growth, Reaching $103.3 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cloud Kitchen Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-for a limited time only!

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company 's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-limited time only!

The future of the food industry is experiencing a paradigm shift as the cloud kitchen market size continues to see robust growth. Expected to expand from $61.67 billion in 2023 to $67.59 billion in 2024, this innovative sector is set to soar at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.6%. Driving forces behind this evolution comprise an increase in urbanization, the rise of food delivery apps, lower operational costs, enhanced flexibility and scalability, entrepreneurial opportunities, and the globalization of cuisine.

The predicted size of the cloud kitchen market is a testament to this sector's innovative approach to dining. The market is anticipated to burgeon to $103.3 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.2%. The dynamics propelling this substantial upsurge are contactless dining, sustainable practices, ecommerce growth, demand for local and authentic cuisine, crisis resilience, and regulatory support. Watch out for significant trends spanning ghost kitchen collaborations and partnerships, integration of technology for operational efficiency, virtual brands and multi-concept kitchens, optimized menu design, and diversification of delivery channels.

Check out a detailed sample of the Cloud Kitchen Global Market Report here:

A critical catalyst impelling the cloud kitchen market's growth trajectory is the precipitous surge in smartphone usage and demand for online food services. Consumers increasingly prefer online food services due to their hectic lifestyles and growing disposable incomes. In 2021, Oberlo reported the number of global smartphone users to be nearly 6.4 billion, marking a 5.3% annual increase. Predictions for 2023 suggest smartphone penetration will hover around 53.8%, re-emphasizing the pivotal role of smartphone usage in driving the cloud kitchen market's growth.

Pioneers and influential entities in the cloud kitchen market include names like Zuul Kitchen, Swiggy Platform Private Limited, Uber Technologies Inc., Taster Inc., Starbucks Corporation, DoorDash Inc., Reef Technology Inc., Toast Inc., Grubhub Inc., Deliveroo Holdings plc, Foodpanda Pte. Ltd., and many more. These key players make fascinating strides and contribute significantly to market growth.

Innovative advancements by these entities are shaping the industry, with the emergence of kitchen coworking spaces as one such notable development. These spaces, providing culinary professionals and entrepreneurs access to fully equipped kitchens on a flexible rental basis, are gaining popularity. For instance, in March 2023, Italy-based kitchen spaces company, Instakitchen, launched the first kitchen coworking space in Rome. Through daily, monthly, or annual renting options, these spaces dramatically decrease initial investment costs and time to market, accommodating a diverse range of food sector professionals.

Peruse the detailed Cloud Kitchen Global Market Report here:

Dive into a more rounded understanding of the cloud kitchen market segmentation which includes:

1 By Type: Independent Cloud Kitchen, Commissary Or Shared Kitchen, Kitchenpods

2 By Food Type: Burger And Sandwich, Pizza And Pasta, Chicken, Seafood, Mexican And Asian Food, Other Types

3 By Nature: Franchised, Standalone

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the cloud kitchen market in 2023 and is anticipated to maintain the quickest growth rate in the forecast period. The report covers diverse geographical regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse more similar reports-

Kitchen Towel Global Market Report 2024



Household Furniture And Kitchen Cabinet Global Market Report 2024



Modular Kitchen Global Market Report 2024





The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company:

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: global-market-model



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.