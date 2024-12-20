Liverpool ‘Stand Out’ Team In The Premier League, Says Ange Postecoglou

(MENAFN- IANS) Liverpool, Dec 20 (IANS) Ahead of Tottenham Hotspur's blockbuster clash against Liverpool at the Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, head coach Ange Postecoglou hailed the league leaders claiming they're the 'stand out team' in the this season.

"We'll play our because that's what's winning us games and that's what we will do against Liverpool, who are a fantastic side, go really well. Arne has come in and it is not easy when you are taking over from somebody with the status of Jurgen Klopp but you know they're very settled as a team, they've got quality within the starting XI.

“They've dealt with things, you know last week, they were a man down, they've got real belief at the moment. They are the stand out team in the competition so far. But again, on our day when we play our football we're a pretty good opposition” said Ange in a press conference.

Alongside the league game against Liverpool, Tottenham have been drawn to face the Merseyside-based team in the two-legged semi-final of the Carabao Cup.

The North London side has already had to go through a difficult path to reach the final four after having eliminated both Manchester City and Manchester United. The Australian head coach labelled it a 'great draw' for his side.

"We're in it, that's the main thing. It's an exciting fixture. I could be wrong but the recent history of the Carabao Cup has either been won by a Manchester club or Liverpool, we've had to beat all of them to get through, so a great draw for us,” added Ange.

Dominic Solanke scored twice as Spurs held off a Manchester United comeback to book their place in the Carabao Cup semi-finals in a dramatic seven-goal victory on Friday (IST). Ange caught up in emotions after the game was quoted as saying 'Are you not entertained?' The 59-year-old reflected on the scenes that unfolded after the victory saying football is all about 'feeling emotions.'

“I genuinely believe that, I think a big part of our game is about, maybe entertainment is the wrong word but, the game of football is about feeling emotions that maybe in your day to day existence you don't get the opportunity to, both exhilarating and both anxious. Football, that's what we love about it. I said before, there's a lot of suffering in there when you're watching a football game, but if you come out of the right side, it's an exhilarating feeling,” he concluded.