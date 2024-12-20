GA Telesis LLC Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire AAR's Landing Gear Overhaul Business

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



GA Telesis, LLC , a global provider of integrated services, announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire AAR CORP.'s Landing Gear Overhaul business and its Wheels & Brakes business unit. Upon completion, the acquired business will be integrated into the GA Telesis MRO Services Division under the leadership of its group president, Pastor Lopez, and branded as GA Telesis Landing Gear Services.

This is expected to strengthen GA Telesis' capabilities in servicing and overhauling landing gear systems for various commercial and military aircraft, including Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, and Embraer platforms. Adding specialized wheel and brake repair services will further enhance the company's offerings to the aviation industry.

The transaction will also bring High-Velocity Oxy-Fuel ("HVOF") coating capabilities into the GA Telesis portfolio, enabling the company to offer advanced surface treatments supporting critical aircraft components' longevity and durability. These expanded capabilities align with GA Telesis' commitment to delivering innovative solutions for the aviation aftermarket.

The acquisition is subject to customary regulatory approvals, including a review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States ("CFIUS"). It is expected to close in the first quarter of the calendar year 2025.

"We are excited about the opportunity to enhance our service offerings and provide greater value to our partners in the aviation industry," said Abdol Moabery, President and CEO of GA Telesis. "This acquisition will allow us to expand the GA Telesis EcosystemTM further and support our mission to deliver innovative solutions to our customers worldwide," he added.

"Expansion of our landing systems capabilities will have a profound impact on addressing the capacity constraints that our existing customers are facing," said Pastor Lopez, President of GA Telesis' MRO Services. "The integration of the new business units with GA Telesis' existing landing gear business unit will lead to better operational efficiency for our airlines globally," he added.

Upon closing, the transaction will significantly expand GA Telesis' workforce and reinforce its position as a leading independent provider of landing gear, wheel, brake, and HVOF services to airlines, lessors, and military customers globally.

