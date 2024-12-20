Rohini Devi, A Resident Of Last Village On Loc Is Face Of Women Empowerment, Courtesy NRLM

(MENAFN- IANS) Akhnoor (Jammu & Kashmir), Dec 20 (IANS) A success story of the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), in the border village Pallanwala of Akhnoor district in Jammu and Kashmir is stealing the spotlight because of its potential to alter the living standards of women residents.

Rohini Devi, a local resident, has emerged as the face of women empowerment here, because of her personal endeavours and also the government's support in taking forward the start-ups and other small-time enterprises.

Today, many residents like her are standing on their feet and becoming self-reliant. With help from government schemes, these women are starting small businesses and making themselves self-reliant.

Rohini Devi, a native of Pallanwala village, started making spices sometime ago. By joining the Self Help Group (SHGs), she got other women of the village involved in this work.

This has led to an increase in her income and also spurt in employment opportunities for fellow residents.

She purchased a masala making machine with help from the Horticulture Department, in which 60 per cent subsidy was given.

Speaking about difficulties in the initial state, she said: "I never gave up despite the adversities. When women started joining me and saw the business taking shape, everyone's enthusiasm increased further. Now, we are collectively making spices and also earning good income. Earlier, there was a problem in meeting the household expenses, but now with our hard work we are able to fulfill the needs of the house."

"With the help of the horticulture department, women are now becoming self-reliant and getting the fruits of their hard work," she added.

Another woman from the village said: "Earlier, we were limited to only household work, but now we are earning also. We are not limited to just taking care of the family, but are now standing on our feet. All of us are working hard and earning good income every month."

Amit Saraf, a Horticulture department official, said that the locals are being motivated to start new businesses and the beneficiaries, women in particular, are being provided with technology support and training for the initiative.