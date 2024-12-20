Manipur HC Asks Probe Committee To File Report On Missing Meitei Man Once In Every Two Weeks

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal, Dec 20 (IANS) The Manipur High Court has directed the enquiry committee formed in connection with the missing or abducted 56-year-old Meitei community man to submit the report on the case once every two weeks.

The division bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice Golmei Gaiphulshillu Kabui, hearing the case said the investigation on missing Laisram Kamalbabu Singh is underway and the footage of the CCTV camera has been received and these were sent to the Forensic Science test.

The High Court after hearing the petition filed by the brother of the missing person earlier this month constituted a four-member committee headed by the District Magistrate of Kangpokpi to conduct an enquiry in connection with the missing man.

The other members of the committee include the Superintendent of Police of Kangpokpi and Imphal West Districts and the Commanding Officer of the 57 Mountain Division, Signal Regiment.

Kamalbabu Singh, a resident of Gossaipur under Cachar district in southern Assam, who was staying at Loitang Khunou village in Imphal West district, left his residence on November 25 for the Leimakhong military station, where he was working as a supervisor for a contractor working with the Military Engineering Services (MES), but went missing.

According to defence sources, at least 2,000 soldiers of the Army and Assam Rifles continued their hectic search operation to locate the 56-year-old man from the Meitei community.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) and the Meira Paibis (women vigilantes in Manipur) have sought the intervention of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to rescue the man who has remained untraced for 26 days.

The influential Meira Paibis and the JAC are continuing their agitations separately in protest against the abduction of Kamalbabu Singh.

The JAC leaders earlier met Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and discussed the abduction of Kamalbabu Singh and requested him to intensify the search operation to locate the missing person.