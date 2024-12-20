State Unit Chiefs Of NDA Constituents Discuss Strategy For 2025 Bihar Election Preparations

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 20 (IANS) The state unit presidents of all constituent parties of the NDA on Friday took part in a meeting at the residence of JD-U's Bihar unit president Umesh Kushwaha on Friday.

According to sources, the meeting discussed strategies towards the preparation for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

A source said that the gathering underscores the alliance's commitment to coordinated efforts and collective planning under the leadership of Chief Nitish Kumar.

During the meeting, leaders discussed the district-level workers scheduled to commence on January 15. This conference aims to engage grassroots workers across all 38 districts of Bihar.

It would continue until February 25, marking the start of the NDA's ground-level mobilisation for the elections.

Participation from all state presidents of the constituent NDA parties has been confirmed to boost morale and cohesion among workers.

The NDA has set a target of 225 seats for the Bihar assembly in the 2025 election. To achieve this, strengthening the alliance up to the booth level was identified as a critical focus area.

Observers said that the meeting highlighted the NDA's proactive approach in mobilising its cadre, formulating strategies, and reinforcing unity ahead of the electoral battle, with Nitish Kumar playing a pivotal role in steering the alliance.

During the meeting, Dilip Jaiswal, BJP's state president, Anil Kumar, HAM's state president, Raju Tiwari, LJP-RV's state president, and Subhash Chandravanshi, RLSP representative attended the meeting along with senior leaders of the JD-U including Lalan Kumar Saraf, a legislative councilor and treasurer, Sanjay Kumar Singh, legislative councilor, Chandan Kumar Singh, state general secretary and headquarters in-charge.

The alliance discussed ways to strengthen grassroots-level coordination. With leaders from all constituent parties present, the meeting laid the groundwork for a cohesive campaign strategy under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Political observers believe that such a meeting assumes importance as Nitish Kumar is going for the Pragati Yatra from December 23. His Yatra is also considered as a preparation for the 2025 Assembly elections.