Rajasthan: Death Toll In LPG Tanker Blast Rises To 12; CM Sharma Orders Probe (Night Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Dec 20 (IANS) The death toll in the devastating explosion in an LPG tanker near Jaipur increased to 12 while at least 33 others were wounded, an official said on Friday, adding that most of the individuals sustained critical burn injuries.

The explosion happened at around 5.45 a.m. on Friday when a Bharat tanker, en-route from Ajmer to Jaipur, attempted a U-turn but another truck approaching from the Jaipur side collided with the tanker. The collision went on to ignite a massive fire.

Eyewitnesses reported chaos as flames erupted, with people abandoning their vehicles and fleeing in panic. However, many were unable to escape the inferno and were burned alive.

Others ran frantically on the road, their clothes ablaze, while others attempted to douse the flames.

The fire spread rapidly, engulfing over 40 vehicles.

A sleeper bus trailing the tanker and a nearby pipe manufacturing factory were completely taken over by the raging flames.

Unfortunately, the main exit door of the bus got jammed, trapping the 34 passengers inside. Rescuers struggled to free them, eventually pulling survivors through the driver's door.

Nineteen bus passengers suffered severe burns, with many fatalities reported.

The charred remains were later collected and transported to the hospital after the fire was brought under control.

Local residents provided immediate assistance to the injured before emergency responders, including the fire brigade, police, and ambulance services, arrived at the scene.

The victims were rushed to Sawai Man Singh Hospital, located around 15 km from the accident site.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma visited the site of the tanker accident at Bhankrota on the Jaipur-Ajmer National Highway on Friday.

He assessed the situation, gathered details of the incident from police and district administration officials, and instructed them to provide immediate assistance.

Additionally, he reviewed the ongoing relief and rescue operations at the spot.

While addressing the media, CM Sharma expressed deep sorrow over the tragic accident, describing it as a grave incident.

He assured that the state government would conduct a thorough investigation.

Extending heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, he prayed for their strength to endure the loss of their loved ones.

CM Sharma also announced financial aid of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for those seriously injured on behalf of the state government.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister visited Sawai Man Singh Hospital to check on the injured.

He instructed Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar and the hospital administration to ensure the best possible treatment for all the injured.

CM Sharma also prayed for their speedy recovery.