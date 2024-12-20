MÜSIAD Hosts Meeting Within Turkiye-Azerbaijan Media Platform To Explore Ways Of Co-Op

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The 3rd meeting within the framework of the Turkiye-Azerbaijan Media was held with a group of journalists working in the field of economics.

The event was hosted by the Azerbaijan branch of the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen's Association (MÜSIAD), at the initiative of the Press Office of the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan.

Aimed at strengthening relations, the meeting had broader discussions on various topics.

Azernews reports, citing the press service of the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan, that the meeting discussed cooperation, work done, new partnership directions, and prospects for the development of relations.

To recall, the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen's Association (MÜSIAD) is an entity established in Istanbul on May 9, 1990, by businessmen who are sensitive to rights, law, justice, equality, historical and moral values. It is a "Development - Cooperation - Unity of Power Platform" created to contribute to the social and cultural, political and economic, scientific and technological development of individuals and institutions, our country and society, our region and the world.

Since 1990, it has been a strong "Non-Governmental Organization" with 14,000 members worldwide, providing employment opportunities to approximately 2 million people, serving in 84 different countries in Turkey and 95 abroad, with a total of 179 locations, conveying the problems, ideas and opinions of its members to state institutions and organizations on the spot, becoming an exemplary training, guidance and consulting centre for other segments of society as well as the business world, basing its experiences and activities on professional thinking, sharing its intellectual experiences, and having the status of a "public benefit association".

MÜSIAD Azerbaijan started its activities in 2018. Currently, it provides employment opportunities to 7356 employees with 85 members from various fields. It continues its activities with a 12-member Board of Directors and 10 commissions. Out of 85 members, 30 are Turkish citizens and 55 are Azerbaijani citizens.