MÜSIAD Hosts Meeting Within Turkiye-Azerbaijan Media Platform To Explore Ways Of Co-Op

Qabil Ashirov
The 3rd meeting within the framework of the Turkiye-Azerbaijan
Media platform was held with a group of journalists working in the
field of economics.
The event was hosted by the Azerbaijan branch of the Independent
Industrialists and Businessmen's Association (MÜSIAD), at the
initiative of the Press Office of the Turkish Embassy in
Azerbaijan.
Aimed at strengthening relations, the meeting had broader
discussions on various topics.
Azernews reports, citing the press service of
the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan, that the meeting discussed
cooperation, work done, new partnership directions, and prospects
for the development of relations.
To recall, the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen's
Association (MÜSIAD) is an entity established in Istanbul on May 9,
1990, by businessmen who are sensitive to rights, law, justice,
equality, historical and moral values. It is a "Development -
Cooperation - Unity of Power Platform" created to contribute to the
social and cultural, political and economic, scientific and
technological development of individuals and institutions, our
country and society, our region and the world.
Since 1990, it has been a strong "Non-Governmental Organization"
with 14,000 members worldwide, providing employment opportunities
to approximately 2 million people, serving in 84 different
countries in Turkey and 95 abroad, with a total of 179 locations,
conveying the problems, ideas and opinions of its members to state
institutions and organizations on the spot, becoming an exemplary
training, guidance and consulting centre for other segments of
society as well as the business world, basing its experiences and
activities on professional thinking, sharing its intellectual
experiences, and having the status of a "public benefit
association".
MÜSIAD Azerbaijan started its activities in 2018. Currently, it
provides employment opportunities to 7356 employees with 85 members
from various fields. It continues its activities with a 12-member
Board of Directors and 10 commissions. Out of 85 members, 30 are
Turkish citizens and 55 are Azerbaijani citizens.
