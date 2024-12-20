Sharing Economy Global Strategic Business Report 2024-2030 And Airbnb, Avis Budget Group, And Booking Holdings Dominating
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Sharing transportation segment, which is expected to reach US$574.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 25.6%. The Sharing Accommodation segment is also set to grow at 26.1% CAGR over the analysis period.Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $78.4 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 34.0% CAGR to reach $374.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Dublin, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sharing Economy - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to offering.
The global market for Sharing Economy was estimated at US$287.9 Billion in 2023, and is projected to reach US$1.4 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.1% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the sharing economy market is driven by several factors, including increasing urbanization, economic pressures, and evolving consumer preferences. As urban areas become more densely populated, the need for efficient resource use and accessible services intensifies, making sharing-based solutions more attractive. Economic pressures, particularly following the financial crises and the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, have pushed many individuals to seek alternative income sources and cost-saving measures, which sharing platforms readily provide.
Additionally, changing consumer behavior, especially among younger generations, favors access over ownership and values experiences over material possessions. This shift is further supported by a growing environmental consciousness, with many consumers choosing sharing services as a way to reduce their ecological footprint. These factors collectively drive the robust expansion of the sharing economy, highlighting its significant and lasting impact on global economic and social landscapes.
Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Sharing Economy Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments. Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies. Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Sharing Economy Market.
Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Airbnb, Inc., Avis Budget Group, Inc., Booking Holdings, Inc., and more.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 288
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $287.9 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $1400 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 25.1%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession Sharing Economy - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Popularity of Peer-to-Peer Platforms Drives Growth of the Sharing Economy Advances in Digital and Mobile Technologies Strengthen Business Case for Sharing Services Increasing Consumer Preference for Access Over Ownership Expands Addressable Market Growth in Urbanization and Smart Cities Generates Opportunities for Shared Mobility Solutions Expansion of Collaborative Consumption Models Drives Adoption in Various Sectors Increasing Use of Data Analytics and AI for Personalization and Optimization Strengthens Market Growth in Gig Economy and Freelance Work Expands Addressable Market for Shared Services Advances in Blockchain Technology for Secure and Transparent Transactions Propel Innovation Increasing Regulation and Legal Frameworks for Sharing Economy Platforms Drive Market Trends Expansion of Sharing Services in Emerging Markets Expands Addressable Market Opportunities
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 86 Featured)
Airbnb, Inc. Avis Budget Group, Inc. Booking Holdings, Inc. Comuto SA (BlaBlaCar) EatWith Gaviti Akyl LTD HomeShare Online, Inc. LimeBike (Neutron Holdings Inc.) Lyft Inc movmi Shared Transportation Services, Inc. Spacious Ltd (HubbleHQ) Spotahome Ltd Stashbee Limited Uber Technologies, Inc. Zipcar, Inc.
