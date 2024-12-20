Over 58,000 Applications Submitted To Azerbaijan's Education Student Loan Fund

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

To date, more than 58,000 applications have been submitted to the electronic portal of the Education Student Loan Fund (TTKF), and about 46,000 TTK contracts have been formalized.

Azernews reports that Bahruz Azimov, who is temporarily acting as the Chairman of the Board of the Education Student Loan Fund, stated this at a briefing.

He mentioned that, for this purpose, about 41 million manats had been transferred to the accounts of educational institutions.

B. Azimov, noting that the Foundation continuously carries out propaganda, promotion, and awareness-raising activities, pointed out that during the reporting period, meetings were held at higher, secondary, vocational, and general education institutions across the country, with about 55,000 people participating in these meetings to date.

It was also noted that more than 45,000 applications and over 90,000 inquiries received through the Fund's hotline and social media accounts, respectively, were promptly answered. Additionally, the applications of nearly 1,000 people registered for citizenship were investigated and provided with appropriate support.