Over 58,000 Applications Submitted To Azerbaijan's Education Student Loan Fund

To date, more than 58,000 applications have been submitted to
the electronic portal of the Education Student Loan Fund (TTKF),
and about 46,000 TTK contracts have been formalized.
Azernews reports that Bahruz Azimov, who is
temporarily acting as the Chairman of the Board of the Education
Student Loan Fund, stated this at a media briefing.
He mentioned that, for this purpose, about 41 million manats had
been transferred to the accounts of educational institutions.
B. Azimov, noting that the Foundation continuously carries out
propaganda, promotion, and awareness-raising activities, pointed
out that during the reporting period, meetings were held at higher,
secondary, vocational, and general education institutions across
the country, with about 55,000 people participating in these
meetings to date.
It was also noted that more than 45,000 applications and over
90,000 inquiries received through the Fund's hotline and social
media accounts, respectively, were promptly answered. Additionally,
the applications of nearly 1,000 people registered for citizenship
were investigated and provided with appropriate support.
