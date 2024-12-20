عربي


Culture Minister Adil Karimli Visits National Museum Of 21St Century Arts In Rome

12/20/2024 5:09:31 AM

Azerbaijani Culture Minister Adil Karimli continues his visit to Italy, Azernews reports citing the Ministry .

As part of the trip, the minister visited the National Museum of 21st Century Arts in Rome and met with the artistic director of the cultural institution, Francesco Stocchi.

Francesco Stocchi expressed his gratitude to the minister for visiting the museum and providing information about its history and exhibitions. He mentioned that the museum showcases contemporary art pieces, which attract significant interest from both local and foreign visitors.

Adil Karimli shared information about Azerbaijan's leading museums and exhibition halls. He noted that Azerbaijani museums collaborate with several museums in Europe and that exhibitions of contemporary European artists are organized in Baku.

During the conversation, ideas were exchanged regarding the cooperation between Azerbaijani museums and the National Museum of 21st Century Arts.

Following the meeting, the Azerbaijani delegation toured the museum.

It is worth noting that the project of the National Museum of 21st Century Arts in Rome and the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku was designed by the renowned architect Zaha Hadid.

