Culture Minister Adil Karimli Visits National Museum Of 21St Century Arts In Rome
12/20/2024 5:09:31 AM
Laman Ismayilova
Azerbaijani Culture Minister Adil Karimli continues his visit to
Italy, Azernews reports citing the Ministry .
As part of the trip, the minister visited the National Museum of
21st Century Arts in Rome and met with the artistic director of the
cultural institution, Francesco Stocchi.
Francesco Stocchi expressed his gratitude to the minister for
visiting the museum and providing information about its history and
exhibitions. He mentioned that the museum showcases contemporary
art pieces, which attract significant interest from both local and
foreign visitors.
Adil Karimli shared information about Azerbaijan's leading
museums and exhibition halls. He noted that Azerbaijani museums
collaborate with several museums in Europe and that exhibitions of
contemporary European artists are organized in Baku.
During the conversation, ideas were exchanged regarding the
cooperation between Azerbaijani museums and the National Museum of
21st Century Arts.
Following the meeting, the Azerbaijani delegation toured the
museum.
It is worth noting that the project of the National Museum of
21st Century Arts in Rome and the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku was
designed by the renowned architect Zaha Hadid.
