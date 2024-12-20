BEIJING, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bell and Drum Towers were time-announcing facilities during the Yuan (1271-1368), Ming (1368-1644), and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties, symbolizing royal dignity and authority. As described by writer Liu Xinwu, the Drum Tower features red walls and a yellow-tiled roof, while the Bell Tower has grey walls and a green-tiled roof.

Meet With Culture: Bell and Drum Towers

First built in 1272, the towers underwent several reconstructions. The existing Drum Tower dates to the Ming Dynasty, and the Bell Tower to the Qing Dynasty. They played a crucial role in marking time by performing their functions in each of the five two-hour periods (geng) into which the night was divided starting at 7 p.m. based on an ancient Chinese system of dividing one day into 12 two-hour periods (shichen).

The towers had a unique time-announcing routine. From 9 p.m. to 3 a.m., they would only ring the bell to avoid disturbing residents. At daybreak (5 a.m.), they would beat the drum first and then strike the bell - the origin of the idiom "morning bell and evening drum."

Symbolism was integral to the Bell and Drum Towers' design. The Drum Tower originally housed 25 drums: one main drum representing the year and 24 subsidiary drums symbolizing the 24 Solar Terms. Nine steps represented the largest yang number, exclusive to emperors, while the total number of drum and bell strikes was 108, symbolizing the yearly cycle and eternity.

The Bell Tower's bronze bell is an engineering marvel - 5.55 meters tall and weighing 63 tons. When struck, it produces a 110-decibel sound that could be heard along the entire 7.8-kilometer Central Axis of Beijing.

Beyond their functional purpose, the Bell and Drum Towers represent the architectural and cultural essence of old Beijing, creating a harmonious skyline that continues to resonate with historical significance.

