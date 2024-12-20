Powerledger's Tracex Introduces Dynamic REC Price Negotiation Feature

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Powerledger's TraceX Introduces Counter-Offer feature

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Powerledger's certificate (REC) trading marketplace, TraceX launches the Counter-Offer feature to offer REC price negotiations. This new feature lets buyers and sellers negotiate REC prices on sell orders, breaking away from rigid, pre-set pricing structures.With the Counter-Offer feature, TraceX transforms the traditional REC trading model, allowing participants to move beyond set pricing and volume. This increased flexibility helps buyers secure cost-competitive RECs aligned with their sustainability budgets, while sellers can achieve more favorable margins that reflect current market demand.Benefits of TraceX's counter offer feature for REC pricing flexibility:Increased revenue potential for renewable energy generators : Using the Counter-Offer feature, clean energy generators gain stronger revenue potential by negotiating directly with buyers and reaching more profitable agreements faster.Cost efficiency for corporate & industrial REC buyers with sustainability goals: This feature enables corporate & industrial (C&I) REC buyers to get better control over their REC purchase strategy. Businesses with sustainability goals can now negotiate prices directly on sell orders, ensuring cost-efficient green energy procurement and better alignment with their sustainability goals.Better alignment with clients' goals for brokers : Brokers can act on behalf of clients to negotiate deals that deliver optimal outcomes, ensuring better alignment with market conditions and client goals.Faster trade completion: Provides great flexibility for a match in the market while optimizing prices. Delivering better market alignment.The Counter-Offer feature goes beyond REC price negotiations; it encourages faster trade completion and REC price optimization for better market alignment, benefiting both REC sellers and buyers in their sustainability journey.“We're committed to making TraceX a truly collaborative REC marketplace that brings together generators, brokers, corporate and industrial buyers, and utilities. By fostering active participation and enabling dynamic pricing and negotiation, we aim to maintain market competitiveness and ensure alignment with current market conditions. At its core, this approach focuses on reducing inefficiencies and shaping a marketplace that is both flexible and dynamic,” says Fiona Tiller, CEO, TraceX, Powerledger.................................................................................................................................About PowerledgerPowerledger is a software company that leverages blockchain technology to solve pressing energy challenges, enabling customers to access and trade cheaper, cleaner electricity and trade environmental commodities. Power utilities, governments, and large corporations use Powerledger's solutions to be at the forefront of the energy transition by tracking, tracing, and trading every kilowatt hour of energy and trading of RECs. Headquartered in Zug, Powerledger is recognized as one of the top 50 companies in Crypto Valley, Switzerland. For more information please visit PowerLedger website:About TraceXTraceX by Powerledger is an environmental commodities marketplace that uses cutting-edge technology to enhance transparency in renewable energy certificates trading. Generators use TraceX to track Environmental Attribute Certificates (EACs) from issuance through to sale, transfer and retirement for the end buyer. Companies with ESG goals can use the platform to track ownership, hold certificates for resale, or retire them to meet annual sustainability targets. TraceX is powered by cutting-edge technology to improve the reliability and transparency of energy credits. For more information please visit TraceX website: platform-features/tracex/

