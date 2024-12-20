2024 London Design Awards Now Reveals Designs Of The Year And Outstanding Winners For Second Season

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2024 London Design Awards S2 Full Results Announced

2025 London Design Awards Call for Entries

Organised by IAA, the London Design Awards proudly announces the complete list of winners from Season 2 of its 2024 competition.

- Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

LDN, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Organised by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the London Design Awards proudly announces the complete list of winners from Season 2 of its 2024 competition. Highlighting ground-breaking and extraordinary designs across the globe, this prestigious award honours the best designs that redefine creative influence through exceptional visual expression.

The London Design Awards has received over 2,500 submissions from more than 30 countries, including the United States, China, United Kingdom, Italy, Japan, Canada, Qatar, Spain, Singapore, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and more. This impressive global participation fully reflects the exceptional quality and diversity of designs celebrated internationally on an impartial stage.

2024 Designs of the Year & Notable Winners: Season 2

The London Design Awards is proud to present the London Designs of the Year for Season 2, honouring the top-scoring winners in each category. This prestigious title recognises exceptional creativity in the design industry, awarding winners with an exclusive LITO Statuette and a distinguished certificate of achievement.

1. Product Design of the Year – OMEN 35L Gaming Desktop by HP Inc.

2. Architectural Design of the Year – Our Lady of Lourdes Chapel by Filinvest Alabang Inc.

3. Interior Design of the Year – Dragon's Whisper Lotus Reflection Love's Tide by INLIFE.

4. Conceptual Design of the Year – David Tao Soul Power II 2024 World Tour by B'IN LIVE CO.,LTD.

5. Landscape Design of the Year – Xinda Lingxitai by Chongqing Blues Urban Landscape Planning & Design Co., LTD.

In addition to the Designs of the Year, the competition also celebrates exceptional winners who showcased excellence in multiple design disciplines within their fields. Among these standout names are renowned designers and agencies such as The One Design Group, Galant I.D. Lda, HONOR, SFC Group, Baidu Online Network Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd,, HP Inc, HZS, and many others. Achieving exceptional results, they have displayed extraordinary design expertise, setting themselves apart in a highly competitive setting.

Visit the London Design Awards' official website for the complete list of design winners here: .

"I am deeply honoured to stand before you today to celebrate the impactful achievements of the global design community," said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA.“The winners we display today have redefined what it truly means to shape and inspire a global audience through design. The industry's endless stream of creativity continues to amaze me, and I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our exceptional panel of jurors. Their expertise and thoughtful evaluations have been instrumental in turning these outstanding works into celebrated milestones."

Grand Jury Panel

To uphold its commitment to recognising the finest in design, IAA has gathered a panel of experts from across the globe, including Mark Turner (United Kingdom), Tiago do Vale (Portugal), Xiyao Wang (United States), Florian Seidl (Italy), and Wang Zhike and Li Xiaoshui (China). Renowned for their contributions to their respective fields, these jurors bring unmatched expertise to the evaluation process, ensuring the award celebrates the very best of design excellence.

"The London Design Awards strives to push the boundaries of what design can achieve," said Thomas. "The influence of these creative minds will ripple across the industry, setting new benchmarks for innovation and excellence. Their vision and dedication are what drive our collective progress forward."

The 2025 London Design Awards is officially open, inviting designers from around the globe to showcase their most unique and unexpected work. The Early Bird Deadline for entries will fall on Jan 23, 2025. Submissions will be accepted until the Final Extension Deadline on 9 May 2025. Winners, representing the definition of design excellence, will be announced on 27 June 2025.

About London Design Awards

The London Design Awards is an international competition that recognises exceptional designs and outstanding creative projects worldwide. Honouring designs that are truly exceptional in the visualisation of creative influence, the award sets out to promote the works of brilliant designers involved in the fields of interior, architectural, product, packaging, conceptual, user interface, user experience, communication and services, bringing everlasting fame to those who would surpass the industry.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organisation dedicated to recognising professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organiser of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, TITAN Innovation Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honour, promote, and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.

