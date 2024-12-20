South Korea Martial Law Probe: Police Question Head Of Presidential Security Service

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, Dec 20 (IANS) have questioned the chief of the Presidential Security Service (PSS) as part of their investigation into President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched imposition of martial law earlier this month, according to police officials Friday.

Park Jong-joon, head of the PSS, was questioned as a witness by the National Office of Investigation's special investigation team, officials said.

It marked the first time that an official at the presidential office had been questioned in connection with the martial law probe, Yonhap news agency reported.

By questioning the PSS chief, police were trying to figure out where Yoon was on the night of December 3, when the impeached president declared martial law that was rejected by the National Assembly hours later.

Police are also looking into a potential link between Park and the former chief of the Defense Intelligence Command, Major General Noh Sang-won, who is accused of playing a key role in the short-lived martial law imposition.

On Wednesday, the South Korea's Chief of the Defence Intelligence Command suspected of taking part in martial law operations was formally arrested by the country's anti-corruption investigation body probing the martial law decree.

Major General Moon Sang-ho, who was placed under arrest, is suspected of sending troops in his command to the National Election Commission's office in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul, on December 3 after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, Yonhap reported.

He is also suspected of discussing martial law operations with Noh Sang-won, a former Defence Intelligence commander, alongside two other subordinates at a burger franchise in Gyeonggi Province two days ahead of Yoon's martial law imposition.

Earlier on Friday, a court spokesperson said that the country's Constitutional Court is weighing its options as a set of documents initiating the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol remains undelivered to him after five days.

The court has used various means, including the postal service, in-person delivery and an electronic system, to try to get an impeachment trial notice and other documents delivered to Yoon but failed each time due largely to a lack of cooperation from the presidential office.