Al Shamal Hires Spanish Coach Racero Until End Of 2024-25 Campaign

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) David Prats Racero will be Al Shamal SC coach until the end of this season, the Qatari club announced Thursday.

The Spaniard will start his spell with the fifth spot side in the coming hours, revving up for the resumption of the Ooredoo Stars League 2024-2025 following the end of Gulf Cup 26 in Kuwait.

The former assistant of Xavi Hernandez replaces Portuguese Nuno Almeida whose contract was terminated by mutual consent in early December.

Omani Ahmed Kanoo led the team as a caretaker manager in their the 3-0 victory over Al Wakrah in Week 11.

