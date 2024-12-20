QARS Establishes Special Station To Mark National Day

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Amateur Society (QARS) has established a special station that carries the name of the Qatar National Day (QND), making it an international call sign (A71QND-2024), through which it transmits communications to global destinations worldwide.

Having inaugurated this special station, Qatari amateurs embarked on transmitting their messages to the entire world through radio waves, thereby embodying values, precepts, as well as aspirations and hopes inspired from QND upon which the State of Qatar was built, expressing its identity, history, and deep-rooted legacy.

MENAFN20122024000067011011ID1109015811