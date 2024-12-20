EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): / Blockchain

Advanced Blockchain AG: Portfolio Company Panoptic Revolutionizes Decentralized Options Trading with Launch

Advanced Blockchain AG: Portfolio Company Panoptic Revolutionizes Decentralized Options Trading with Platform Launch Berlin, December 20, 2024 – Advanced Blockchain AG ("AB", Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6), a leading incubator and investor in the blockchain industry, announces that its incubation Panoptic has successfully launched its decentralized trading platform on Ethereum. With the introduction of perpetual options , Panoptic is revolutionizing DeFi options trading, unlocking new opportunities for investors and options traders. Perpetual options enable investors to buy or sell digital assets at a fixed price at any time. This provides high flexibility, lowers trading barriers, and opens up new strategies for market participants. Unlike traditional options with fixed maturities, perpetual options enable continuous and dynamic trading. Panoptic is transforming the decentralized financial instruments market by increasing flexibility and profitability while minimizing risks through innovative trading strategies. Supported by leading venture capital firms such as Uniswap Labs Ventures , Coinbase Ventures , Greenfield Capital , Jane Street , and gumi Cryptos Capital , Panoptic is positioned for significant growth and broad market adoption. In the coming months, Panoptic plans to expand to additional blockchains and introduce new features to increase trading volume. Maik Laske, CFO of Advanced Blockchain AG, stated:

"Panoptic is one of several promising DeFi positions in our portfolio and a strong example of the group's strategic focus. Since its incubation in 2022, Panoptic has developed very solidly. Through the incubation process, Advanced Blockchain AG has become one of its largest shareholders, with our stake valued at over USD 2 million according to the latest AVS assessment." Hatem Elsayed, COO of Advanced Blockchain AG, emphasized:

"With its innovative approach, Panoptic sets new standards for decentralized financial markets, creating unique opportunities for traders from both traditional finance and the crypto industry to manage their positions more efficiently. The positive response from the traditional financial industry confirms the quality of Panoptic. This indicates potential for future platform growth and increasing revenues from trading fees, giving us confidence in the value development of our incubation."

About Advanced Blockchain AG:

Advanced Blockchain AG (Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) is a venture builder and investor in the blockchain industry with an extensive network of analysts, developers, programmers, economists, and mathematicians. Advanced Blockchain AG is dedicated to developing the future of Web 3.0 and innovating in different ecosystems and markets of the industry. For more information about Advanced Blockchain AG, its various projects and investments, please visit .

