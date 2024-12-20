Sukoon Health Launches A Robust 24X7 Mental Health Emergency Response Service

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Gurugram, Haryana, India

Sukoon has unveiled MERA Sukoon, a revolutionary 24x7 mental health emergency service designed to provide immediate assistance to individuals in distress and their families. Launched in Bengaluru in March 2024, this innovative service offers round-the-clock access by a dedicated team of mental health experts led by Consultant Psychiatrists, ensuring timely and compassionate care during critical moments.



The service emerges as a critical response to a longstanding challenge in India's mental landscape. Historically, individuals and families in urgent need of acute psychiatric intervention have faced significant barriers, including limited awareness of available resources and inadequate infrastructure. MERA Sukoon addresses these gaps by guaranteeing that patients receive dignified, safe, and effective care precisely when they need it most, providing essential support to those navigating the complex terrain of mental health crises.



Highlighting the initiative's mission, Dr. Satish, Executive Director of Psychiatry Services and Centre Head, Sukoon Health Bengaluru said, "At Sukoon Health, we believe that mental health emergencies deserve the same immediate, compassionate response as any other medical crisis. MERA Sukoon is our commitment to breaking down barriers, reducing stigma, and ensuring that individuals experiencing acute mental health challenges receive timely, professional, and dignified care. We're not just providing a service; we're offering hope, support, and a lifeline during the most vulnerable moments of a person's life."



Since its inception, MERA Sukoon has swiftly established its impact by addressing multiple patient requests while rigorously adhering to clinical and legal standards outlined in the Mental Healthcare Act 2017. By carefully focusing on high-risk cases that meet stringent criteria, the service ensures that every intervention is meticulously designed to prioritize patient safety and adhere to established ethical frameworks.



The service's comprehensive approach encompasses emergency care for a wide spectrum of mental health conditions. Recognizing that some individuals may be too vulnerable to seek help independently, the service also provides crucial support to families, offering compassionate guidance during these extraordinarily challenging circumstances.



The intervention process is compassionate and structured, starting with an intake by a customer care executive and an assessment by a Consultant Psychiatrist to evaluate the crisis, patient condition, and risks. If needed, an emergency response team provides immediate aid, ensures safety, and facilitates hospital transfer with family consent. The Mental Health Regulation Board (MHRB) oversees all admissions and retrievals, requiring hospitals to submit daily patient reports under the Mental Healthcare Act 2017. MERA Sukoon adheres to these guidelines through a time-bound intimation with MHRB.



Looking toward the future, MERA Sukoon represents a significant milestone in addressing mental health emergency challenges in India. Sukoon Health aspires to expand this critical service to additional cities, with the ultimate goal of making life-saving mental health care accessible to a broader population. By seamlessly combining clinical expertise, legal compliance, and an empathetic, patient-centered approach, the organization is setting a new benchmark in mental health crisis intervention.



About Sukoon Health

Sukoon Health is India's leading mental health hospital chain, offering residential and outpatient psychiatry, psychology, and de-addiction services.



Sukoon Health is carving out a new niche within the mental healthcare market in India, providing inpatient care for those seeking acute mental healthcare treatment. They follow a personalised care model with the individual at the center of its care ecosystem. Sukoon's multidisciplinary team, composed of psychiatrists, clinical psychologists, counselors, psychiatric social workers, art therapists, nurses, general physicians and pharmacists represents a comprehensive approach to mental health care. This multidisciplinary team ensures that every aspect of an individual's mental health is addressed with expertise and empathy.



For more information, visit .