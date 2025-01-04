13 Bangladeshis Arrested For Illegally Residing In Mumbai's Nalasopara

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 5 (IANS) In a major operation against illegal migrants, Mumbai arrested 13 Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in the Nalasopara area of Maharashtra, officials said.

The were made during a special operation in the Ghatkopar suburb as part of a broader crackdown on unauthorised migrants, Mumbai police said on Saturday.

According to police officials, the detained individuals were found to have entered and stayed in India without proper documentation.

The arrested nationals have been presented before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for deportation proceedings.

Authorities stressed the necessity of adherence to the Foreigners Act, emphasising its role in ensuring effective monitoring and reporting of foreign nationals in the country.

Police continue to intensify efforts to identify and take action against illegal migrants in the district.

On Friday, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), in collaboration with local police, conducted a series of raids in Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Solapur, targeting Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally, the officials said in a statement.

During the operation, 13 individuals, including seven men and six women, were apprehended. Investigations revealed that these nationals had used forged documents to obtain Indian identification, such as Aadhaar cards, intended only for legitimate citizens.

Three cases have been registered under the Foreign Nationals Act, 1946; the Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1950; and the Passport Act, 1967; following the raids.

Earlier this week, seven cases were filed in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Nashik during similar operations, leading to the arrest of 17 Bangladeshi nationals.

The ATS and police teams are interrogating the detained individuals and probing the methods used to forge documents and facilitate illegal entry into the country.

Further investigations into the latest arrests are underway, with authorities determined to curb illegal migration and safeguard national security.