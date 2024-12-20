Cryptonewsbreaks Upstream Lists Advantages Of Trading Powered By Blockchain Tech

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Upstream, a MERJ Exchange stock and global trading app, is powered by blockchain technology, which is self-sufficient and operates continuously. That model means that stock markets could operate 24/7 with instantaneous settlement, which changes the landscape, particularly during market sell-offs. The advantages of that were discussed in a recent Upstream article.

The article noted that“this past Monday morning, the Industrial Average fell more than 1,000 points. The 225, an of leading in Tokyo, closed down 5.8% Friday, and then 12.4% on Monday.” The article observed that because of traditional stock-trading hours, an entire weekend passed with traders having to wait for the market to reopen to buy or sell.

However, because blockchain never sleeps, the article points out that if stock markets were powered by blockchain technology, such as Horizon's Ethereum-based platform, which underpins the Upstream stock trading app part of MERJ Exchange, transactions could be conducted any time. The benefits of blockchain-powered trading during market sell-offs include immediate response to market news and less gaps in market opening prices. In addition, instantaneous settlement means capital can be reallocated more quickly; the model would also empower retail investors.

The article went on to note that“24/7 trading is already a reality in crypto markets, and markets are actively looking into what a 24/7 model would look like for securities trading. Retail brokers like Robinhood and Interactive Brokers are already appeasing traders with expanded trading hours through internal matching or dark pools. We believe aligning securities trading with this model is more of a matter of when, not if. The technology and demand is there and growing. A global, interconnected market could be on the Horizon.”

About Upstream

Upstream is a MERJ Exchange market. MERJ Exchange is a licensed securities exchange, an affiliate of the World Federation of Exchanges, a National Numbering Agency and a member of ANNA. MERJ is regulated in the Seychelles by the Financial Services Authority, an associate member of the International Association of Securities Commissions (“IOSCO”). MERJ supports global issuers of traditional and digital securities through the entire asset life cycle from issuance to trading, clearing, settlement and registry. It operates a fair and transparent marketplace in line with international best practices and principles of operations of financial markets. For more information about the company, visit

.

