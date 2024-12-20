Sumup Partners With JCB To Boost Card Acceptance For European Merchants Within Its 4-Million-Strong Global Network

(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) SumUp partners with JCB to boost card acceptance for European merchants within its 4-million-strong global

TOKYO & LONDON, May 25, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., today announced its partnership with global company SumUp, to enable acceptance of JCB Cards across SumUp's European merchant network. With the return of international travel, the collaboration will provide new opportunities of growth for merchants by welcoming JCB's valuable cardmembers.

Together with SumUp's extensive product suite of business tools and rapid growth rates, JCB will ensure that merchants are well-supported to welcome returning travellers. SumUp's merchant network comprises businesses of all sizes, from nano entrepreneurs to SMEs, such as grocery stores, taxi companies and small-sized shops, and the union represents an ideal gateway to growth for merchants wishing to tap into new revenue streams. With SumUp's compact and portable devices and paperless onboarding process, even the smallest of businesses can benefit from the simplicity and convenience of its payment solutions. The enablement of JCB Card will allow SumUp's merchants in Europe, which are part of its over 4 million merchant network in the world, to become members of JCB's growing merchant community and meet customer preference towards digital payments.

In addition, the new partnership provides a seamless and faster payment experience for cardmembers who wish to use their JCB Cards when shopping abroad. Our cardmembers can rely on the security and ease of use of JCB Contactless, reinforcing JCB's commitment to offering innovative solutions and a high level of services to its growing base. With the availability of JCB Contactless, JCB Cardmembers may simply tap their card on SumUp's readers to enjoy payment convenience.

Ray Shinzawa, Managing Director, JCB International (Europe) Ltd., said: "We're excited to introduce SumUp as our new partner and work closely with its merchant network starting with European countries and regions to further increase JCB Contactless acceptance. SumUp's global presence and innovative technology make it the ideal choice for our cardmembers, who value secure and fast transactions when shopping abroad. At the same time, this collaboration will delight merchants with new customers and growth opportunities in today's competitive market."

Michael Schrezenmaier, CEO Europe, SumUp, said: "We are committed to empowering small businesses and helping them tap into the expanding number of Asian travellers. Our new partnership with JCB will enable them to offer a preferred payment option to these travellers. This is an exciting time, especially for small and medium-sized businesses looking for new avenues of growth, and with the deployment of JCB Card acceptance, we can better provide them with the tools they need to differentiate themselves from their competition and thrive in today's global marketplace."

