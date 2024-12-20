Nielseniq Appoints Joe Ellis As Managing Director For India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 19 December 2024: NielsenIQ (NIQ) has announced the appointment of Joe Ellis as the new Managing Director for its India business. This announcement follows a year after NIQ and GfK merged to form the world's largest consumer intelligence firm, with significant investments in omnichannel coverage, business intelligence tools, and predictive analytics.



This appointment highlights NIQ's commitment to its India unit, which operates three regional commercial offices, and includes the world's largest traditional trade measurement panel as part of its offerings. Across its local business and Global Capability Centers, NIQ employs over 10,000 associates in India.



A seasoned industry veteran, Joe has held several pivotal leadership roles during his 25-year career at NielsenIQ. He began his journey at the Westport (USA) office and has since led multiple regional and global verticals.



Based in Mumbai, Joe's experience includes two previous assignments in India, where he established the company's proprietary simulated test marketing division, BASES, in 2004, and later spearheaded the expansion and digitization of NIQ's retail measurement services in 2013.



“The pace of change in India is unprecedented. With a diverse economic base, a vast untapped consumer market, a significant demographic advantage, rapid digitization, substantial FDI inflows and a deeply ingrained spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship, India is an energizing and exciting market for us” Joe Ellis, Managing Director – India, NielsenIQ.



“We have longstanding partnerships with many of the largest companies in India built over half a century. We continue to grow and evolve along with our clients. We are also proud of our talent, our capabilities, and my role is to ensure we stay a step ahead in helping our clients achieve their growth objectives with our world class suite of products and services,” Joe further added.





NielsenIQ (NIQ) is the world's leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. NIQ combined with GfK in 2023, bringing together the two industry leaders with unparalleled global reach. Today NIQ has operations in 95+ countries representing 97% of the world's GDP. With a holistic retail read and the most comprehensive consumer insights-delivered with advanced analytics through state-of-the-art platforms-NIQ delivers the Full View TM.

