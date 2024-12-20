(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Peter Gunn - Co FounderLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Loose Bee Music Unveils Its First-Ever Christmas Single: "Miracle in the Snow"Loose Bee Music, the innovative music production company known for its groundbreaking easy listening albums, is thrilled to announce today the release of its first-ever Christmas single, "Miracle in the Snow." This festive track follows the recent success of Loose Bee's easy listening albums designed to enhance mental performance in the world's of business, chess, and golf."Miracle in the Snow" captures the magic and wonder of the holiday season with its enchanting melodies and heartwarming lyrics. The single is set to become a holiday favorite, bringing joy and festive cheer to listeners around the world. It should rightly go on all good XMAS playlists.Peter Gunn, co-founder of Loose Bee Music, commented, "We are incredibly excited to share 'Miracle in the Snow' with our audience. This single represents a new direction for Loose Bee, and we believe it will resonate deeply with listeners during this special time of year."Following the successful launches of "Business Beats," "Queen's Gambit," and "Fairway Vibes," which have been praised for their innovative approach to improving mental performance, Loose Bee continues to push the boundaries of music production. These albums have targeted the world's 600 million chess players, over 60 million golfers, and countless business professionals, offering unique and accessible ways to enhance their skills through easy listening music."Miracle in the Snow" is available from today on all major music streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.For more information, please contact: Loose Bee Music Email: ... Web:About Loose Bee Music Loose Bee Music is an independent collaboration of songwriters and artists dedicated to creating innovative and impactful music experiences across various genres and activities. Known for their pioneering work in easy listening music designed to enhance mental performance, Loose Bee continues to lead the way in music production.

