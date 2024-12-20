Lebanon's Caretaker PM Hosts Ambassador Of Qatar

Caretaker Prime of the Republic of Lebanon H E Najib Mikati met on Wednesday with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Lebanon H E Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. The meeting discussed bilateral relations.

