Ukraine To Open Two New Consulates In Poland, Expand Presence In Europe

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Foreign plans to establish two additional consular offices in the Polish cities of Rzeszow and Poznan while expanding its consular presence in Romania, Slovakia, Germany, and France.

Ukrainian Foreign Andrii Sybiha announced the plans during a question-and-answer session in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

Sybiha said that today, Poland hosts the second-largest Ukrainian community, encompassing both its long-established autochthonous population and newly arrived Ukrainian citizens.

"We are talking about approximately one million people. We will strengthen our consular presence. It is planned to open two additional consular institutions in Rzeszow and Poznan. We will also elevate the status of our consulate in Gdansk to a Consulate General," Sybiha said.

He also revealed plans to expand consular offices in other countries with significant Ukrainian populations, including Romania, Slovakia, Germany, and France.

Ukrinform reported earlier that Ukraine had expressed interest in acquiring the building of the Russian Consulate General in Poznan. This facility is being vacated following Warsaw's designation of Russian diplomats in the city as personae non gratae, leading to the closure of the Russian consular office.