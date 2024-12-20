Several Injured In Stabbing Attack At Croatia School: Officials
Date
12/20/2024 7:13:43 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
AFP
Zagreb: Several pupils and a teacher were injured on Friday in a stabbing attack at a primary school in the Croatian capital Zagreb, Police said.
"A young man injured a teacher and several students with a sharp object in a school in the Precko area," the Zagreb police said.
"The attacker is under police custody. The injured are receiving medical attention."
MENAFN20122024000063011010ID1109016397
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.