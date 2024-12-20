عربي


Several Injured In Stabbing Attack At Croatia School: Officials

12/20/2024 7:13:43 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Zagreb: Several pupils and a teacher were injured on Friday in a stabbing attack at a primary school in the Croatian capital Zagreb, Police said.

"A young man injured a teacher and several students with a sharp object in a school in the Precko area," the Zagreb police said.

"The attacker is under police custody. The injured are receiving medical attention."

