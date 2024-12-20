Militants Shelled Bilozerka In Kherson Region - Two Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two people were in the village of Bilozerka, Kherson region, as a result of shelling at night and during the day.

This was reported in Telegram by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

“A resident of Bilozerka, who was injured in the nighttime Russian shelling , turned to the hospital. At about two in the morning, the enemy attacked the village. One of the“arrivals” was in the yard of the house,” the statement said.

It is noted that the woman suffered an explosive injury and a concussion. She was hospitalized.

In addition, the RMA added at about 11:40 a.m., the village was shelled again with artillery, which injured an 82-year-old man who was inside the building at the time of the attack. He sustained an explosive injury, contusion and shrapnel wound to the back of the head. The victim was taken to the hospital.

As Ukrinform reported, in the morning, Kherson came under massive shellin , 10 people were injured.