Isack Hadjar To Make F1 Debut For Red Bull Feeder Team In 2025

Paris: Red Bull have promoted their junior driver Isack Hadjar to partner Yuki Tsunoda at Red Bull's feeder team RB next season.

The 20-year-old French rookie takes the seat vacated by Liam Lawson after the New Zealander was promoted to replace Sergio Perez alongside Red Bull's four-time world champion Max Verstappen for the 2025 campaign.

"This is huge for myself, my family and all the people who have believed in me from the beginning," said Hadjar.

Born and raised in Paris to an Algerian family, Hadjar has impressed Red Bull bosses after finishing runner-up in the Formula 2 championship this year.

"The journey from karting through the ranks in single-seaters, to now being in Formula 1 is the moment I've been working towards my whole life - it is the dream," he added.

RB's team principal Laurent Mekies said: "We're excited to have Isack with us next year, bringing a new and fresh dynamic to the team alongside Yuki.

"He has the talent and drive necessary to compete at the highest level, and we have every confidence that he will adapt quickly and make a significant impact."