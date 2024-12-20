Azerbaijan, Italy Discuss Prospects Of Cooperation In Culture
Date
12/20/2024 7:08:55 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Read more
Azerbaijani Culture Minister Adil Karimli, who is on a visit to
Italy, has met with his counterpart Alessandro Giuli,
Azernews reports, citing the Ministry .
During the meeting, Alessandro Giuli said that trade and energy
relations between the two countries are developing at a high level.
He pointed out that the Italian side is also interested in
cooperation with Azerbaijan in the cultural sphere.
"We appreciate the contribution of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation
to the restoration of historical and religious heritage in Italy,
as well as in the Vatican, for which we express our gratitude to
the Azerbaijani side," the minister added.
In turn, Adil Karimli drew attention to the strengthening of
relations based on mutual trust and friendship between the leaders
of Azerbaijan and Italy every year. It was emphasized that the
Azerbaijani state attaches great importance to cooperation with
Italy. In 2014, a Joint Declaration "On Strategic Partnership
between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Italian Republic" was
signed.
Cultural cooperation between the two countries is also
developing. Relations in such areas as the preservation of
historical and cultural heritage, architecture and design are
particularly satisfying.
It was stated that Italy has extensive experience in the
restoration and protection of historical and cultural heritage,
museum and library affairs. The Azerbaijani side is interested in
using the experience of a friendly country in this area.
The Azerbaijani minister brought to the attention that during
the Armenian occupation of the Azerbaijani territories, the
centuries-old historical and cultural heritage of our people was
destroyed and vandalized.
Extensive restoration and reconstruction work is being carried
out in the territories liberated by the Azerbaijani state.
President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva
pay special attention to the restoration of historical and cultural
monuments. Italy also contributes to the restoration of the
territories liberated from occupation.
The minister also exchanged views on the management of art and
culture centres, the organization of mutual tours of music
ensembles and other issues of mutual interest.
MENAFN20122024000195011045ID1109016380
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.