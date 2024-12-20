Azerbaijan, Italy Discuss Prospects Of Cooperation In Culture

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani Culture Adil Karimli, who is on a visit to Italy, has met with his counterpart Alessandro Giuli, Azernews reports, citing the .

During the meeting, Alessandro Giuli said that trade and energy relations between the two countries are developing at a high level. He pointed out that the Italian side is also interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan in the cultural sphere.

"We appreciate the contribution of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation to the restoration of historical and religious heritage in Italy, as well as in the Vatican, for which we express our gratitude to the Azerbaijani side," the minister added.

In turn, Adil Karimli drew attention to the strengthening of relations based on mutual trust and friendship between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Italy every year. It was emphasized that the Azerbaijani state attaches great importance to cooperation with Italy. In 2014, a Joint Declaration "On Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Italian Republic" was signed.

Cultural cooperation between the two countries is also developing. Relations in such areas as the preservation of historical and cultural heritage, architecture and design are particularly satisfying.

It was stated that Italy has extensive experience in the restoration and protection of historical and cultural heritage, museum and library affairs. The Azerbaijani side is interested in using the experience of a friendly country in this area.

The Azerbaijani minister brought to the attention that during the Armenian occupation of the Azerbaijani territories, the centuries-old historical and cultural heritage of our people was destroyed and vandalized.

Extensive restoration and reconstruction work is being carried out in the territories liberated by the Azerbaijani state.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva pay special attention to the restoration of historical and cultural monuments. Italy also contributes to the restoration of the territories liberated from occupation.

The minister also exchanged views on the management of art and culture centres, the organization of mutual tours of music ensembles and other issues of mutual interest.