Shostka Was Hit By“Shahed” And Destroyed Infrastructure Facilities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Shostka, Sumy region, a Shahed hit was recorded, and buildings and infrastructure were destroyed.

This was reported by Shostka Mayor Mykola Noga, Ukrinform reports.

“The Russian aggressor launched an air strike (previously by Shahed) on the territory of the Voronezh and Makivka starosta districts of the Shostka community. Some infrastructure facilities were destroyed. Three multi-storey residential buildings and other social facilities were damaged,” noted Noga.

According to preliminary information from the mayor of Shostka, no people were injured.

Emergency and rescue units are working at the site.

Damage and losses are being clarified.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on the night of December 20, the Russian army launche several Shahed-type attack drones in Sumy region, with hits recorded in the Chernechchyna community.

Also on the night of December 20, the enemy launched a missile attack on the infrastructure of the regional center.

The photo is illustrative