Ukraine, Netherlands Strengthen Defense Industry Cooperation For 2025

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Officials from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and the Dutch Defense have outlined priority areas of defense assistance for 2025. Discussions included providing additional spare parts for F-16 fighter jets, air defense and missile defense systems, tanks, artillery, and demining equipment.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said this in a statement

The negotiations involved Ukrainian Deputy Defense Ministers Oleksandr Klochko and Serhii Boiev, Commander of of the Ukrainian Air Force Command Brigadier General Oleh Zakharchuk, Acting Commander of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces Colonel Semen Kolesnyk, and Dutch officials Major General Arnoud Stallmann, Director of the Project Department for Support to Ukraine, and Colonel Hendrik Kaiser, Head of the Coalition of Aviation Capabilities.

Klochko expressed Ukraine's gratitude for the Netherlands' transfer of F-16 fighter jets, emphasizing their critical role in combat operations. Ukrainian pilots recently used the jets to intercept 12 cruise missiles during a large-scale enemy attack.

"Your jets save the Ukrainian people, their homes, and critical infrastructure," he said.

Ukraine stressed the urgent need for additional spare parts for F-16 jets to enhance aircraft survivability in combat. Detailed discussions also covered the performance of combat missions by Ukrainian pilots.

The Netherlands reaffirmed its commitment to military assistance in 2025, including air defense systems, tanks, artillery, and demining equipment. Major General Stallmann highlighted the importance of collaboration within the Drone Coalition and reiterated the Netherlands' EUR 400 million investment in UAV production.

Boiev noted Ukraine's focus on expanding its defense industry's capabilities and expressed gratitude for Dutch support in this area.

"We have established a list of production priorities for 2025, and investments from partners are essential for their implementation," Boiev said.

Stallmann thanked Ukraine for sharing battlefield experience, which he said has helped improve Dutch military products to meet the needs of frontline operations. He emphasized the Netherlands' position among the top five countries assisting Ukraine and its commitment to maintaining this leadership in the coming year.

"We will help as much as necessary," Stallmann said. "We remain in constant contact to optimize the use of F-16 aircraft and continue training Ukrainian pilots."

