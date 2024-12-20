Ministry Of Awqaf Concludes Participation In Darb Al Saai 2024 Activities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Qatar National Day QNA

Doha: The of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs has concluded its participation in Darb Al Saai 2024 activities, which were held as part of the country's celebrations of the National Day.

At the end of its participation, the ministry held a cultural and educational symposium on the main stage entitled“Community Solidarity”, in which it hosted His Eminence Dr. Abdul Moein Al Qahtani, in collaboration with the organizing committee for the National Day activities and the Ministry of Culture.

At the opening of the symposium, which was supervised by the Religious Guidance Department of the Department of Preaching and Religious Guidance at the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, Dr. Yahya Al Naimi, a preacher at the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, explained that the ministrys participation in an educational symposium that enhances community solidarity came as part of the states celebrations of the National Day, reviewing the most prominent beautiful meanings on which this country was founded and which the sons and grandchildren have continued, pointing to the solidarity, cooperation and cohesion existing between the spectrums of the Qatari people, as this a genuine value in the Muslim community, as our noble Messenger (PBUH) explained in the hadith“A believer to another believer is like a building whose different parts enforce each other” and he interlaced his fingers, and his saying“The believers, in their mutual love, compassion, and sympathy, are like a single body; if one of its organs suffers, the whole body will respond with sleeplessness and fever.”

Dr. Al Naimi noted that community solidarity is a fundamental pillar for building a cohesive and secure society, where every individual in society works to provide aid and support to others with whatever money, effort or moral support he possesses.

It is a comprehensive concept that reflects the cohesion and cooperation of community members in order to support each other, whether in difficult circumstances and calamities or in daily life.

He indicated that this solidarity is embodied in helping the poor and needy and caring for the weak and needy.

There is no doubt that it contributes greatly to strengthening human ties between members of society and thus security and safety prevail. During the symposium, Dr. Abdul Moein Al Qahtani underlined that community solidarity is one of the noble values that Islam has urged and encouraged through zakat, charity, benevolence and cooperation. It is an effective tool for achieving social balance, through the exchange of giving and assistance between individuals and groups.

It represents a fundamental pillar in building strong and interconnected societies and contributes to reducing social and economic disparities, and enhances the sense of collective responsibility.

He also mentioned that when solidarity is achieved in society, it is positively reflected in its stability and the cohesion of its members, and creates an environment of love, solidarity and cooperation among all, which makes society live happily in the shadow of security, mutual support and love among its members, explaining that the Sunnah of the Prophet (PBUH) urged voluntary charity with whatever money or food is available, as the Prophet (PBUH), indicated that the charity of a Muslim is a means of strengthening community ties, and he also urged kindness to others, whether in treatment or in providing support.

He also touched on a real example of material and moral community solidarity during the era of the Prophet (PBUH) and that it is a unique model of compassion and cooperation among members of society, as the Prophet (PBUH) was the first to establish this great concept through his call to strengthen social ties among Muslims in the early days of Islam in the community of Medina and a true example of solidarity, as Muslims cooperated in all areas.

At the last axis of the symposium, Dr. Abdul Moein Al Qahtani noted that community solidarity remains a fundamental value that we must all work to strengthen and apply in our daily lives, adding that it is the way to achieve a cohesive and interdependent society characterized by cooperation, compassion, security and safety.