First Severe Human Case Of Avian Influenza Reported In The US

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The United States has reported the first severe human case of avian influenza in a person from Louisiana.

Gavin Newsom, the Governor of California, has declared a state of emergency due to the spread of avian influenza, stating that the order is a precautionary measure.

U.S. officials declared the state of emergency after a person in Louisiana was hospitalized on December 18 due to the first severe case of avian influenza in the United States.

According to officials, the patient is in critical condition and suffering from severe respiratory symptoms.

In a statement on December 18, Newsom explained the emergency declaration, saying,“This declaration is a targeted action to ensure that state agencies have the resources and flexibility necessary to respond quickly to this outbreak.”

It is also reported that the individual exposed to the virus had contact with infected cows. A report from the California Department of Public Health, published on December 13, revealed that 33 cows have been infected with the virus so far.

Meanwhile, this year, more than 60 cases of avian influenza have been reported, with more than half of them occurring in California.

Avian influenza, also known as bird flu, is a viral infection that spreads easily and rapidly among birds and is a major cause of damage to poultry farmers. In rare cases, it can affect humans. There are different strains of the bird flu virus, and the methods for treating and combating it vary.

The spread of avian influenza in the U.S. underscores the ongoing risks of zoonotic diseases, particularly as the virus has crossed into mammals like cows. Public health officials are closely monitoring the situation to prevent further human cases, especially as the disease continues to spread in both poultry and livestock.

This outbreak serves as a reminder of the importance of preparedness and swift action in the face of emerging infectious diseases. Governments are urged to maintain vigilance and ensure that resources are readily available to combat potential threats to public health.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram