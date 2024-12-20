Mumbai Boat Accident Survivor Says Navy Driver Was 'Showing Off', Cops Question Naval Forces 'Who Gave Permission'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mumbai Boat Accident: The tragic incident that occurred off the Mumbai coast when a Navy speedboat collided with a passenger ferry, resulting in the deaths of 14 individuals, has come under srcutiny from multiple organisations. According to a survivor, who lost his aunt in the accident, the driver of the Navy craft was“showing off” at the time of the collision.

The Navy vessel was undergoing engine trials when it lost control and struck the ferry Neel Kamal near Karanja in Mumbai around 4pm on Wednesday. The ferry was transporting from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island.

| Mumbai Boat Capsize: Indian Navy's response on the crash; PM announces ex-gratia

Meanwhile, Mumbai's Colaba Police have reached out to both the Indian Navy and the Maharashtra Maritime Board for detailed information regarding the Mumbai boat accident.

The Mumbai Police is investigating why the Indian Navy chose to conduct trials on a heavily trafficked maritime route and who granted permission for the 'engine trial' operation. Police have indicated that they are also looking into whether proper protocols were followed during the trial.

| Mumbai boat capsize: From death toll to what happened - all you need to know

Gaurav Gupta, a vegetable vendor from Nalasopara , was on board the ill-fated ferry with his aunt, who had come to Mumbai for his wedding. He expressed his heartbreak, stating,“I met my aunt after many years. She came for my wedding, and I took her for sightseeing and a ferry ride in the sea. I had no idea it would be the last day of her life.”

The Mumbai Boat accident has raised serious concerns about safety protocols, particularly as it has been revealed that the ferry was overloaded with more than 100 passengers, despite its capacity being limited to 84.