Put Under House Arrest, Prevented From Offering Congregational Prayers For Third Consecutive Friday: Mirwaiz
Date
12/20/2024 6:09:38 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Hurriyat conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday claimed that he was put under house arrest and prevented from offering congregational prayers at the Jama Masjid for the third consecutive week.
Mirwaiz, who is the chief cleric of Kashmir, alleged that he was barred from offering prayers at the Jama Masjid in the city's Nowhatta locality.
ADVERTISEMENT
There was no word from the Police on his allegation.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Again prevented from going to #JamaMasjid for third consecutive Friday. Despite the bone chilling cold thousands of faithful-the elderly, women, physically challenged, children, people from all over the valley gather, waiting expectantly with a lot of affection and devotion to listen to the word of God at the Grand Mosque,” Mirwaiz said in a post on X.
He said that such actions bring“disappointment” for the people.
Read Also
Put Under House Arrest, Prevented From Offering Congregational Prayers: Mirwaiz
Mirwaiz Appeals For Release Of Jailed Kashmiris
“What hurt and disappointment it brings to them all when those in power assert brute force and detain me, totally impervious and heartless to the grief they cause to them, to me and to the Muslims of the valley,” Mirwaiz said.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN20122024000215011059ID1109016216
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.