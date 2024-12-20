Put Under House Arrest, Prevented From Offering Congregational Prayers For Third Consecutive Friday: Mirwaiz

Mirwaiz, who is the chief cleric of Kashmir, alleged that he was barred from offering prayers at the Jama Masjid in the city's Nowhatta locality.

There was no word from the on his allegation.

“Again prevented from going to #JamaMasjid for third consecutive Friday. Despite the bone chilling cold thousands of faithful-the elderly, women, physically challenged, children, people from all over the valley gather, waiting expectantly with a lot of affection and devotion to listen to the word of God at the Grand Mosque,” Mirwaiz said in a post on X.

He said that such actions bring“disappointment” for the people.

“What hurt and disappointment it brings to them all when those in power assert brute force and detain me, totally impervious and heartless to the grief they cause to them, to me and to the Muslims of the valley,” Mirwaiz said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now