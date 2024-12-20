Toll-Free DND Flyway: Supreme Court Upholds Status, Brings Relief To Commuters

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Toll-free DND: The Supreme Court has ruled that users of the Noida DND Flyway can continue to enjoy toll-free travel, dismissing an appeal by the Noida Toll Bridge Corporation Limited (NTBCL) against a previous order from the Allahabad High Court. The court held that the Noida Authority could not have delegated collection of toll to NTBCL.

The Supreme Court dismissed the appeal against the Allahabad High Court's order, which instructed a private firm to cease toll collection on the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyway.

The apex court noted that awarding contract to private firm NTBCL to collect toll from vehicles plying on Delhi-Noida DND flyway

was 'unjust, unfair'.

The top court's decision confirmed that the Noida Authority could not delegate toll collection to NTBCL, as the company had already recouped its project costs. The court noted that allowing such delegation would result in unjust enrichment for NTBCL, effectively defrauding the public of thousands of crores of rupees.

The Allahabad High Court's order, which was issued in 2016, had brought relief to millions of commuters by prohibiting toll collection on the 9.2-kilometre-long flyway.

