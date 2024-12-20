Study Shows Surge In Fake News, Deepfakes In India; Govt Developing Tools

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) There has been a significant rise in fake news and deepfake concerns in India, revealed a study on Friday, even as the recently announced it is working to develop indigenous tools to address it.

The study, conducted by the Indian School of Business (ISB) and CyberPeace, showed that with social emerging as the primary vector of misinformation, fake news and deepfake concerns are rising in the country.

The research, focusing on user behaviour and perceptions, provides crucial insights into the spread of misinformation and its impact on various segments of Indian society.

The study analysed a substantial number of fake news stories, revealing that political fake news accounts for the most significant share (46 per cent), followed by general issues (33.6 per cent) and religion (16.8 per cent). These three categories alone represent 94 per cent of the total fake news instances analysed.

Social media platforms are the dominant source of misinformation, responsible for 77.4 per cent of cases compared to just 23 per cent originating from mainstream media. Twitter (61 per cent) and Facebook (34 per cent) were identified as the leading platforms for spreading fake news.

“The fight against fake news and misinformation requires collective action. While governments and organisations must take the lead in creating secure ecosystems, individual responsibility is equally critical. CyberPeace is committed to building safer and resilient digital spaces by fostering awareness, collaboration, and innovation to counter these growing threats,” said Major Vineet Kumar, Global President and Founder of CyberPeace.

“This study underscores the urgent need for a comprehensive approach to combatting misinformation. We need to focus not just on technological solutions but also on enhancing media literacy, improving reporting mechanisms, and fostering responsible online behaviour,” added Prof. Manish Gangwar, Executive Director, ISB Institute of Data Science.

Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw recently addressing the Parliament, said that the government is committed to addressing fake news and deepfake through robust debate and responsible innovation while fixing accountability on social media platforms.

The minister highlighted the critical challenges posed by the emerging AI landscape, social media accountability, and the need for robust legal frameworks.

The minister underlined the importance of balancing freedom of speech with the responsibility to combat fake news and ensure accurate narratives in the digital age.