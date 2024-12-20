Vehicles On Fire In Holosiivskyi District Of Kyiv Due To Fall Of Missile Debris

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's missile attack on the city of Kyiv has resulted in cars catching fire due to falling debris in the Holosiivskyi district.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

Emergency services are on their way to the scene.

The mayor later announced a call for medical personnel to the Holosiivskyi district.

Explosions heard in, air defenses activated

As reported, an air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine due to the threat of Russia's missile attack.