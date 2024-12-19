Elon Musk Issues BIG Warning As House Rejects Trump-Backed Spending Deal: America Is Headed For Disaster, Unless...

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Elon Musk, the head of the newly established Department of Efficiency (DOGE), alongside Vivek Ramaswamy, has issued a stark warning regarding the precarious state of the United States. In a recent post on X, Musk highlighted alarming statistics sourced from the US Department of the Treasury, indicating that US is burdened by three layers of debt: a budget deficit of $1.4 trillion, a national debt totaling $31.5 trillion, and unfunded obligations amounting to $75.3 trillion.

In his post, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk cautioned,“America is headed for disaster, with no money for anything, unless the government overspending is addressed.”

Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is a proposed presidential advisory commission in the United States.

The House of Representatives decisively rejected President-elect Donald Trump's proposed plan to fund federal operations and suspend the debt ceiling, just one day before a looming government shutdown.

The vote, marked by heated exchanges, resulted in a failure to meet the necessary two-thirds majority, with the final tally at 174-235 against the bill. House Speaker Mike Johnson expressed determination to regroup before the midnight deadline, stating,“We're going to do the right thing here.”

President-elect Donald Trump has demanded that a provision raising or suspending the nation's debt limit - something that his own party routinely resists - be included in legislation to avert a government shutdown.“Anything else is a betrayal of our country," Trump said in a statement Wednesday.

Republicans quickly complied, including a provision in a revamped government funding proposal that would suspend the debt ceiling for two years, until January 30, 2027.

Donald Trump 's proposal aimed to extend government funding for three months, allocate $100.4 billion in disaster assistance for states affected by recent hurricanes.