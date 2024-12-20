‘He Called Rahul A Drug Addict, Abused Me 10 Times’: Karnataka Minister On CT Ravi’S Arrest

(MENAFN- IANS) Belagavi, Dec 20 (IANS) Karnataka for Women and Child Welfare, Laxmi Hebbalkar claimed that BJP MLC C.T. Ravi used derogatory language against her, at least 10 times in the Legislative Council.

Addressing a press amid high drama surrounding the 'arrest' of BJP MLC C.T. Ravi, the minister said that all members in the council stood like 'Dhritarashtra' while derogatory words were repeatedly used against her.

She also turned emotional and teary-eyed while addressing the media.

Recalling the incident, Minister Laxmi stated,“After the protest over the remarks against Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in the council, we sat for 10 minutes and the House was adjourned by the Chairperson. He went to his chamber, I remained seated quietly.”

“At this juncture, C.T. Ravi called our leader Rahul Gandhi a drug addict three or four times. I still sat quietly. Looking at me, C.T. Ravi once again called Rahul Gandhi a drug addict. I then commented that since he was involved in an accident, he could also be called a murderer,” Laxmi stated.

“Immediately after that, as you all know, C.T. Ravi started using derogatory language against me. It's disgusting to even repeat the word that he used. I have come up in politics facing many challenges, starting from the position of a common worker, and I represent all the women in the state. That derogatory word was used against me at least 10 times,” she alleged.

“I am also a mother, sister, and wife. Thousands of women now want to enter politics after seeing my journey. If women are addressed in this manner in the House, it hurts deeply,” she maintained.

“In politics, we sometimes deliver emotionally charged speeches. I have not harmed even an ant. I have pursued politics on my own and committed myself to public service. I stay away from bad influences. It is natural in politics to face difficult situations, and we need to be courageous,” Minister Laxmi stated.

“The council is known as the Upper House and the abode of thinkers. Yet, on the floor of the House, C.T. Ravi used such language while everyone stood like Dhritarashtras. My party members came to me and apologized. How should I feel?” she asked.

“When the matter concerned Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, why was Rahul Gandhi dragged into it? I gave a speech along these lines and was targeted,” she stated.

“My daughter-in-law, who was in the hospital, called me and said, 'You are a warrior.' My son, who is in Bengaluru, also called me. My people in the constituency and the state stand with me. I don't want to speak further,” she concluded.

BJP MLC C.T. Ravi was arrested on Thursday evening following a police complaint filed by the women and child welfare minister Laxmi Hebbalkar.

Meanwhile, Ravi has refused the allegation and stated that he used the word“frustrate” and“frustration” not“prostitute” as alleged against him.