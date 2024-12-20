Kuwait Amir Congratulated By Omani Deputy PM On 1St Anni. Of Assumption Of Power
KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a cable of congratulations from Omani Deputy Prime Minister Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said on Friday, on the first anniversary of His Highness the Amir's assumption of power.
He hoped for more prosperity and development for Kuwait under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir, also wishing His Highness a long healthy life.
His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad, on his part, sent a cable to the Omani Deputy Prime Minister, expressing deep appreciation for his kind feelings and wishing him a long healthy life. (pickup previous)
