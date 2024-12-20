Kuwait Amir Congratulated By Omani Deputy PM On 1St Anni. Of Assumption Of Power

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber received a cable of congratulations from Omani Deputy Prime Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said on Friday, on the first anniversary of His Highness the Amir's assumption of power.

He hoped for more prosperity and development for Kuwait under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir, also wishing His Highness a long healthy life.

His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad, on his part, sent a cable to the Omani Deputy Prime Minister, expressing deep appreciation for his kind feelings and wishing him a long healthy life. (pickup previous)

