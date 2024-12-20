Viral Video: 'Wet Floor' Signs As Weapons, Massive Scuffle Broke Out At Chicago Airport

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A of a brawl at the Chicago O'Hare International Airport has garnered massive attention online. In the chaotic video, people can be seen among four men, and many say that it resembles a WWE wrestling match.

At Chicago's busiest airport, the men can be seen fighting near the ticketing area of Terminal 3. At one point, three men are seen using a wet-floor sign as a weapon.

The viral video seems to be of a 3v1 fight. The man in the white shirt was taken by three men, but he later can be seen catching up. Like a movie scene, he hurls his opponents on the ground and beats them with a wet-floor sign. He even ripped the hair of one of the three attackers.

As the fight goes on, the man also picks a metal stanchion. He did not hit the three men with it but was successful in sending them away.

After the video went viral, the men were identified as the workers from the concession stands at the airport . However, no arrests have been made yet, according to the New York Post.

Netizens were quick to react to the video.

One user wrote, "White t-shirt guy is holding his own in 3-1."

"It's the most wonderful time of the year," another wrote.

Another had a hilarious take on the wet-floor sign being used in the fight. "Now somebody gonna slip on a wet floor," they said.

However, some people called the incident embarrassing.

"Imagine getting off the plane and you see this, Chicago is an embarrassment," one user said.

Several videos of violent incidents have emerged on social media in the past few months. In a recent viral video from India, two girls can be seen abusing each other, pulling each others' hair and slapping. Despite people trying to stop them, they continued to fight for several minutes.